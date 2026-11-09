Mackenzie Davis Joins Mister Miracle Animated Series Casting Announcement

Mackenzie Davis voices Big Barda in the upcoming Mister Miracle animated series set in James Gunn's DCU. Learn about the cast and release details.

Actress Mackenzie Davis has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Mister Miracle animated series as the voice of Big Barda. This casting announcement marks a significant expansion of James Gunn's DC Universe animation slate in 2026. Davis shared her enthusiasm for the role during a recent interview with Collider, highlighting the depth of the character.

Mackenzie Davis Voices Big Barda

Davis expressed excitement about portraying Big Barda, describing the character as cool and pivotal for this specific project. She noted that while Barda has appeared in supporting roles in previous animated properties, this series makes her a central figure. Davis stated that she finds the character fun to play due to her humor, strength, anger, and traumatic childhood.

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The actress admitted that she was initially unfamiliar with Barda before landing the role. She explained that Tom King's extraordinary graphic novel brought significant attention to Mister Miracle and Big Barda a few years ago. The animated series draws directly from this acclaimed source material to establish the narrative foundation.

Animated Series Production Details

Josh Hutcherson will star as Scott Free, the world-renowned escape artist known as Mister Miracle. Creator Tom King serves as the showrunner, with artist Mitch Gerads attached to the producing team. The series represents a key part of the DC Studios strategy to build out its animated content alongside live-action films and HBO television series.

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DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran recently discussed the production timeline with Collider. He stated that the project is very advanced, with the team having seen animatics of the entire season. Although no official premiere date has been announced, Safran indicated that 2028 remains the target year for launch.

DCU Chapter One Gods And Monsters Plot

The plot centers on Scott Free and his warrior wife Big Barda, who have built a life on Earth. War is raging between their home worlds of Apocalypse and New Genesis. Scott's adoptive father, Darkseid, has captured the Anti-Life Equation, a weapon intended to grant him total dominance over the universe.

Nathan Fillion will make his animated debut as Guy Gardner in this chapter. The narrative follows Mister Miracle as he attempts to stop the slaughter and restore peace. However, the power of the Anti-Life Equation begins to warp his reality, exposing his pain and threatening his happiness with Barda.

Future Expansion Of The DC Universe

This series is part of the DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. The DC Universe is expanding with more heroes coming to life through these animated projects. The integration of actors like Davis and Fillion into the animated slate supports the broader DCU timeline established by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

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Mackenzie Davis suggested that exploring Big Barda in live action would be interesting for future projects. She emphasized that the character is incredible and full of interesting storylines. The Mister Miracle animated series will likely serve as a crucial foundation for these potential live-action adaptations.