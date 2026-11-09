Mackenzie Davis Discusses Netflix Series Below and Its Environmental Themes

Mackenzie Davis explores the core family drama and climate change themes in the new Netflix series Below, revealing why the monster remains a mystery.

Mackenzie Davis has opened up about her role in the six-part Netflix series Below, emphasizing that the show is driven by character relationships rather than simple monster horror tropes. Set in a remote fishing village in Newfoundland, the series stars Josh Hartnett as Calvin Penney, a widowed father of three who discovers a creature attacking locals beneath the water. Davis plays Dr. Fonda Howander, a marine biologist who tracks the mysterious symptoms afflicting those who drink the local water. The narrative weaves together a supernatural threat with a poignant family drama at its core.

Community Dynamics Drive Horror Narrative

Davis argues that the emotional stakes of a horror story are defined by how characters protect their loved ones when facing fear. She stated that if audiences only focus on the creature, the experience becomes hollow and unrealistic. The series prioritizes how the community coordinates and reacts to the threat, making the human elements the most important aspect of the plot. This approach ensures that the tension remains grounded in real-world emotions rather than just spectacle.

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Mystery of the Giant Squid Creature

The creative team intentionally kept the full appearance of the giant squid hidden to maintain a sense of dread and scale. Davis noted that showing the entire creature would risk breaking the audience's suspension of disbelief and reduce the fear factor. By using only glimpses of the animal, the show preserves its enormous and unknowable nature. This stylistic choice aligns with classic horror techniques where the unknown is more terrifying than the seen.

Authentic Portrayal of Newfoundland Culture

The series benefits from an intimate understanding of Newfoundland's culture, which stems from writer Jesse Armstrong's personal connections to the region. Although Armstrong is not a native, his wife is a multi-generational Newfoundlander, which informed the script's accuracy and affection for the location. Davis praised the writing for avoiding broad stereotypes and instead capturing the genuine voice of the people. This authenticity prevents the setting from feeling like a fictional backdrop and grounds the story in reality.

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Climate Change as Underlying Threat

Beyond the supernatural monster, the series addresses the real-world issue of climate change impacting the ocean environment. The giant squid is depicted as protecting its young in waters that are becoming increasingly inhospitable due to environmental shifts. This adds a layer of sympathy for the creature and highlights the consequences of human activity on nature. The wealthy family seeking to extract resources without proper compensation stands in contrast to the natural balance disrupted by these changes.

Acknowledging Davis's Broader Career

In addition to discussing Below, Davis touched on other projects in her career, including her work on Station Eleven and the upcoming Mister Miracle TV series. She expressed enthusiasm for voicing Big Barda and collaborating with Jamie Dornan on The Twin. These conversations highlight her diverse range as an actress across different genres and formats. Her insights provide context for her commitment to roles with depth and substance.

Future of the Series and Conclusion

Davis indicated she would be open to continuing the story in another season if the opportunity arises. She appreciated that the creators avoided inserting a forced love story, allowing the family and community dynamics to take center stage. The ending of the series leaves the environmental issues unresolved, reflecting the real-world challenges that cannot be easily fixed. This approach reinforces the show's message about the complexity of human and natural conflicts.