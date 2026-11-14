Mackenzie Crook Confirms Interest in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 After Depp's Comments

Mackenzie Crook says he is open to returning for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 if the script is right, following Johnny Depp's specific conditions for reprising Jack Sparrow.

Actor Mackenzie Crook has publicly stated his willingness to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise for the sixth installment, following recent comments by Johnny Depp regarding his own potential involvement. Crook, who portrays the iconic character Ragetti, revealed his openness to reprising the role during an interview with The Daily Beast. This development occurs amidst ongoing speculation about the future of the Disney franchise and the status of lead actor Depp.

Star Responses to Franchise Future

During the press tour for his new film, Ebenezer, Johnny Depp discussed the possibility of his character Captain Jack Sparrow returning. Depp indicated that his participation in a sixth movie would depend heavily on the quality of the script and the narrative conclusion. He stated that he wants to send the franchise off on a better note, suggesting that closure is a primary concern for his potential return. Depp mentioned that he does not know if audiences will see the characters set sail again, implying that such a project might happen privately if conditions are right.

Also read Where Pirates See Endy Rodríguez at in 2027

In response to the renewed interest in the series, Crook expressed a strong desire to see his character, Ragetti, and his on-screen partner Pintel, played by Lee Arenberg, return to the screen. Crook explained that he would join the project for the sake of seeing what happened to those specific characters after their last appearance. He emphasized that his decision would depend on the script, but admitted he was really fond of Ragetti and his bumbling comedic dynamic within the series. This sentiment highlights a deep attachment to the characters that many fans share.

Character History and Previous Absences

Ragetti and Pintel served as comedic relief throughout the first three Pirates of the Caribbean movies. They appeared on the crews of both Captain Hector Barbossa, played by Geoffrey Rush, and Captain Jack Sparrow. The duo was last seen in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, which was released in 2007. In that film, they were aboard The Black Pearl after stealing the ship from Jack Sparrow alongside Barbossa. Their absence in subsequent installments has left their storylines unresolved for longtime viewers.

Advertisement

There were previously plans for Ragetti and Pintel to appear in the fourth and fifth movies, On Stranger Tides and Dead Men Tell No Tales. However, their appearances were cut from the fourth film during production. For the fifth sequel, scheduling conflicts prevented Lee Arenberg from participating in the movie. These past obstacles have kept the characters off-screen for nearly two decades, adding to the anticipation among fans who have followed their journey. Crook confirmed that he is interested in finally providing closure for these specific characters.

Production Details and Industry Context

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has frequently discussed the project being in active development. Ongoing talks with Johnny Depp have fueled rumors about a sequel featuring Jack Sparrow rather than a complete reboot. Earlier reports suggested Margot Robbie might be attached to the film in a reboot capacity, but recent discussions point more strongly toward a direct sequel. This shift in focus aligns with Depp's comments about topping off the series, indicating a preference for continuity over reinvention.

Crook reflected on the making of the earlier films, noting that the process was sometimes grueling but also special. He recalled blowing up a real ship packed with explosives, a practical effect that he believes would not be done in modern productions in favor of CGI. This nostalgia for old-fashioned movie making adds context to the franchise's legacy. Crook's comments underscore the unique atmosphere of the original trilogy compared to contemporary blockbuster productions.

Future Implications for the Cast

Depp's return to the public eye with the film Ebenezer has brought renewed focus to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. His specific conditions for returning have sparked discussions about the feasibility of a sixth movie. While Depp playing Jack Sparrow again would be the biggest draw, the potential return of fan-favorite characters like Ragetti would also tap into nostalgia. Crook's willingness to reprise his role adds another layer of complexity to the negotiations.

Advertisement

The movie still has a long way to go before receiving a greenlight. Many crucial details need to be finalized, including the script and casting confirmations. Crook has remained busy with other projects, including roles in City of Ember, Game of Thrones, and the Detectorists series. He has also provided voice work for Netflix's Watership Down and Audible's Harry Potter adaptations. His engagement with diverse roles demonstrates his versatility as an actor, even as he looks toward a potential return to the high seas for a sixth adventure.