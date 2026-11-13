Machinists Union Endorses Chris Van Hollen for Senate Majority Leader

The 600,000-member International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers backs Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen as Democrats prepare a secret ballot in early December.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, a union with around 600,000 members, issued a statement on Thursday endorsing US Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, for Senate majority leader in the new Congress. The union described Van Hollen as 'a proven champion of working people who will fight to unrig an economy stacked against working families.'

The endorsement comes as Van Hollen openly challenges Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. Van Hollen acknowledged he would be the underdog in the contest, but he disputed Schumer's claim to have already locked down enough support to win.

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Union Endorsement Frames the Race as Workers Versus Billionaires

The IAM statement said Van Hollen 'understands this is a fight of workers vs. billionaires' and has the courage to deliver the change voters demanded. The union said workers had done their part on election night, and that it was now the turn of Senate Democrats to act.

Van Hollen has built his campaign around the need for new leadership in the Senate. He said the race is not about any one person, but about answering the call for change that voters made. He said that is why he is running for Senate majority leader.

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Van Hollen Claims Early Support Amid Dispute With Schumer

Van Hollen told MS NOW on Thursday that he has the support of more than 10 of the 55 Democratic senators and senators-elect so far. That figure is the basis of his argument that the leadership race remains open.

Van Hollen said that people would now have to make a decision, one way or the other. He argued that senators must decide whether they want to vote for change or for the status quo.

The dispute centers on whether Schumer has already secured enough votes to win. Because the leadership vote is held by secret ballot, individual senators' choices will not be publicly attributed, which leaves the final count uncertain until the ballot is cast.

RootsAction Pushes Grassroots Pressure on Senate Democrats

RootsAction, a progressive advocacy group that says it has more than a million supporters online, announced on Friday that it plans to build on a campaign it launched earlier in the week. The group said that campaign drew activists into the effort to change Senate leadership.

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RootsAction said the imperative task is for Democrats nationwide to make sure their voices are heard within what it called the Capitol bubble. The group stated that the bubble must be burst so grassroots Democrats can get the bold leadership in the Senate they deserve, and that Schumer is unacceptable as the Senate Democratic leader.

The group also argued that US voters have an opportunity to confront billionaires who are rigging the economy, the media system and democracy. It said Democrats need a bolder set of solutions than either major party has so far been willing to offer.

Early December Vote Will Decide Senate Democratic Leadership

Senate Democrats are expected to vote for majority leader by secret ballot in early December, and that vote will determine who leads the caucus in the new Congress. The outcome will show whether Van Hollen's union backing and claimed support among 10 or more senators can overcome Schumer's position.

For voters and Democratic activists, the ballot is the next decisive step. Van Hollen's campaign, the IAM endorsement and RootsAction's pressure campaign all point toward that single vote as the moment when the leadership question is settled.