Machine Gun Kelly and Dakota Johnson Spotted at Los Angeles Studio

Machine Gun Kelly and Dakota Johnson were seen outside a Los Angeles recording studio on Thursday, fueling rumors of their deepening romance after weeks of inseparable sightings.

Machine Gun Kelly and Dakota Johnson were spotted outside a recording studio in Los Angeles on Thursday, marking another public appearance for the couple whose relationship has intensified over recent weeks. The 36-year-old musician and the 37-year-old actress were observed chatting in a parking lot, dressed in distinct and eccentric fashion choices that drew attention from onlookers. This sighting follows a pattern of the pair spending considerable time together since their first public appearance in September.

Outfit Details and Studio Appearance

On Thursday, Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wore shiny, baggy, dark green pants layered with a white graphic T-shirt under a black and purple button-up shirt. He completed the look with a coordinating purple beanie. Dakota Johnson opted for a black co-ord set featuring a beige floral pattern, which included a long, flowy tunic and matching airy trousers. The previous night, on Wednesday, the couple was also seen together as Johnson accompanied the hitmaker to another studio session, where he wore a tight white T-shirt, a red beanie, and jeans, while she wore a stylish animal print trench coat with a black fur collar.

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Connections to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The couple's social circle includes high-profile figures such as Taylor Swift, which has fueled dating rumors following their visits to Swift's New York City apartment two months ago. Reports indicated that Johnson arrived at the residence alone, with Machine Gun Kelly joining thirty minutes later while Swift was out of town. The two are believed to have first met while attending Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce in July, a month after Johnson had reportedly ended her eight-month relationship with the music artist Role Model.

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Romantic Chemistry and Astrological Alignment

Friends of the couple have described their connection as intense, with one source telling the Daily Mail that Johnson believes they have exceptional sexual chemistry. She reportedly calls their physical relationship 'fireworks' and notes that they are both ruled by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and pleasure, due to her Libra and his Taurus signs. This astrological alignment is said to facilitate a deeper sexual connection, with Johnson expressing strong admiration for his appearance and tattoos.

Future Plans and Family Background

While Machine Gun Kelly is the father of two daughters, Saga and Casie, from previous relationships with Megan Fox and Emma Cannon respectively, Dakota Johnson has recently spoken about her desire to start a family. In a September interview with Vogue, she stated that having children is part of her life plan, hoping that a soul will come through her. She also reflected on her experiences with musicians, noting that while they like her, she finds them to be tricky individuals, highlighting the complex nature of her social interactions within the music industry.