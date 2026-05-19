Machete brawl in south London gang hotspot Burgess Park highlights 'unsafe' city claims

A shocking scene of a machete brawl in Burgess Park, a family park in south London, serves as a stark reminder of the violent and unsafe areas. The gang wars in the area, resulting from disputes over drug markets or petty slights, frequently lead to stabbing and even murder.

Footage of a machete brawl in a family park has revealed the brutal reality of life in one of south London's gang hotspots. The violence unfolded around midday on Sunday at Burgess Park in Camberwell, with four thugs trying to stab and slash each other in broad daylight.

In the video snapped by a local, bystanders can be seen trying to break up the fight. The shocking scene once again calls into question Sir Sadiq Khan's repeated insistence that London is a 'safe city'. It also sheds light on the gang wars blighting the local area, with disputes over drug markets or petty personal slights frequently erupting into violence.

Several street-level gangs are known to operate around Burgess Park – the most significant being the Peckham Boys to the south and Moscow17 to the west





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Gang Wars Machete Brawl South London Gang Hotspot Burgess Park Peckham Boys Moscow17

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