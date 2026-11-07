MACH Reports 50% Surge in Montgomery Homelessness Amid Shelter Closures

Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless reveals a 50% rise in unsheltered residents, reaching 364 individuals. Shelter bed capacity has plummeted due to facility closures, leaving families and seniors vulnerable to the elements.

The Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (MACH) recently reported a significant 50% increase in the unsheltered population within Montgomery County over the past two years. This latest census conducted by MACH identified at least 364 individuals experiencing homelessness, with a specific count of 212 people living without shelter. Chessie Mann, the Executive Director of the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless, emphasized that these homeless individuals are distributed across all nine districts of the city of Montgomery.

Shelter Capacity Drops to 99 Beds

MACH found that the total capacity of year-round emergency shelters in the region has shrunk from 169 beds to just 99 beds during the same period. Chessie Mann attributed this sharp decline primarily to the closure of the Montgomery Family Promise program. The reduction in available beds has created a critical shortage of safe housing options for vulnerable residents who previously relied on these established facilities for nightly rest and security.

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Compounding the issue, the Salvation Army has not yet secured a permanent location for its shelter after it was forced to move to make way for the Montgomery Whitewater project. This lack of a fixed site means that many residents who previously sought assistance from the Salvation Army now have nowhere to turn, further straining the already limited resources available to the homeless population in the area.

NIMBYism Blocks New Shelter Locations

Chessie Mann noted that local agencies are actively attempting to resolve the housing crisis by scouting various properties throughout the community. Despite these efforts, the organization has faced consistent resistance from homeowner associations and city leaders who reject the proposals. Mann stated that these rejections are often based on not-in-my-backyard sentiments, with local leaders explicitly stating no for their specific districts, which hinders the expansion of essential services.

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The situation is further complicated for families, particularly single fathers who have children. Chessie Mann explained that while mothers and children can stay at the Friendship Mission, single fathers have no options because children are not permitted in men's shelters and men are not allowed in women's shelters. This regulatory gap creates a catch-22 situation that leaves single dads with their children completely without shelter options in the current system.

Rising Vulnerability Among Seniors and Families

Beyond the immediate shelter shortage, Chessie Mann is concerned about the economic pressures pushing elderly people onto the streets. The organization has observed a decrease in homeownership among seniors, leaving many reliant solely on Social Security checks to cover both rent and groceries. Mann worries that these fixed-income residents cannot afford unexpected medical expenses, which could force them into homelessness as they lose their ability to maintain stable housing.

Personal accounts from those experiencing homelessness highlight the dangers of living outdoors. Tabitha Henley, who has been homeless for approximately one year due to medical bills, reported facing abuse and hostility in public spaces. She stated that she has been cursed at and had urine poured on her, describing the treatment by some members of the public as unreal and deeply dehumanizing for those trying to survive.

Current Crisis Management and Future Meetings

Currently, the only shelter operating in the five-county area served by MACH, which includes Autauga, Bullock, Lowndes, and Elmore counties, is the Friendship Mission in south Montgomery. This facility is currently at full capacity, leaving no room for new arrivals. Chessie Mann stressed that the lack of available beds is a critical issue that requires immediate attention from local government and community stakeholders to prevent further deterioration of the crisis.

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To address these escalating challenges, MACH has requested a formal meeting with the city of Montgomery within the next month. The goal of this meeting is to discuss strategies for tackling the housing shortage and improving conditions for the unsheltered population. Additionally, the city of Montgomery has a protocol for extreme weather, opening a warming center at the Crump Community Center on Congressman Dickinson Drive when temperatures drop below 32 degrees for four hours or more.