Over 450 individuals join federal lawsuit against Michaels Organization regarding unsafe military housing conditions and toxic mold at Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base.

The Michaels Organization and its affiliated housing companies now face a federal criminal investigation for allegedly falsifying work orders related to toxic mold problems in military housing at Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base. This development accompanies the expansion of a massive federal lawsuit that has grown to involve 454 people, making it the largest known military housing lawsuit in the United States.

The legal action against the Michaels Organization and two affiliated companies managing Harbor Bay was initially filed last September on behalf of 39 families. A Second Amended Complaint filed on Monday expanded the case to include 105 families, representing over 450 individuals seeking justice for hazardous living conditions.

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Attorneys for the plaintiffs allege that the Department of Defense and the Air Force opened the criminal probe after discovering evidence that contractors manipulated documentation regarding mold remediation efforts. Two U.S. Representatives, Gus Bilirakis and Kathy Castor, have confirmed the investigation is underway, though no formal charges or findings of wrongdoing have been announced yet.

Kristina Baehr, founder of Just Well Law, stated that conditions remain atrocious as families continue to move into the affected community. Baehr told local outlet WFLA that the company is failing to warn new residents that the floors of many homes are lined with toxic mold despite the known dangers and ongoing legal challenges.

Residents report severe health issues including respiratory problems, sinus issues, allergies, headaches, migraines, fatigue, insomnia, pain, rashes, and emotional distress. These symptoms are attributed to prolonged exposure to water damage and mold, which plaintiffs argue resulted directly from negligent property management and inadequate maintenance responses.

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Leah Mullins, a plaintiff in the case, shared that water was coming out of her light switches, creating fear for her children's safety. She emphasized that military families sacrifice significantly for their country and should never have to jeopardize their health or their children's well-being by trusting the housing provided to them.

The complaint highlights that the Michaels Organization failed seven consecutive quarterly performance reviews, leading the Air Force to place the contractor on a formal performance improvement plan. Attorneys argue these failures represent a sustained and systemic breakdown in management rather than isolated incidents of poor oversight.

According to the lawsuit, the companies provided false or incomplete seven-year maintenance histories to residents before they moved in. They also allegedly insisted that visible mold was merely harmless dust or paint, engaging in fraudulent concealment and misrepresentation to hide the extent of the contamination.

Attorneys allege that contractors employed untrained and unlicensed workers who treated symptoms rather than the source of the mold. They claim these workers closed work orders as complete while hazardous conditions persisted, allowing the contamination to spread throughout the homes on the base.

The Air Force Civil Engineer Center became aware of concerns in July 2025 and is addressing them through established oversight processes. The 6th Air Refueling Wing declined to provide further comment to respect the investigative process and maintain confidentiality.

The Michaels Organization's affiliate, Harbor Bay at MacDill, has not publicly addressed the specific allegations in the latest complaint. A spokesperson stated their priority remains the well-being of residents and that they continue to invest significant resources into customer service and quality control.

The spokesperson noted that Harbor Bay has invested more than $35 million into MacDill housing from non-taxpayer sources since 2019. This includes over $9 million invested year-to-date, plus significant funds allocated for repairs following hurricane damage.

Harbor Bay sustained over $28 million in insured losses from Hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024, all of which have been repaired. As a result, over 80 percent of homes received full roof replacements, and nearly all housing underwent repairs and reconstruction.

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Between direct investment and insurance repairs, more than $63 million has been invested in Harbor Bay since 2019. The spokesperson emphasized that these investments are in addition to insured repairs and reflect a commitment to strengthening communication and maintenance protocols.

The litigation has faced several procedural hurdles over the past year. Defendants moved to dismiss the original complaint in October 2025, and Judge Steven D. Merryday granted a motion to dismiss in March 2026, ruling that some claims faced legal obstacles because MacDill is a federal enclave.

Judge Merryday did not determine whether the alleged mold problems actually occurred but raised concerns about jurisdiction and how the families' claims were combined. The plaintiffs were given time to amend their complaint, leading to the current expanded filing.

The families are seeking a jury trial and compensatory and punitive damages for alleged physical injuries, emotional distress, and financial losses. The defendants will now have an opportunity to respond to the Second Amended Complaint by filing an answer or challenging the claims further.

Any findings from the federal criminal investigation could develop independently of the civil lawsuit. Potential criminal charges would be separate from the court's determination of the families' civil claims, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing legal battle.

The case underscores the critical intersection of military housing standards, government oversight, and the health rights of service members and their families. Attorneys argue that accountability is essential to ensure no future military family endures similar hardships while serving their country.

Newsweek contacted the Michaels Organization for comment by email, but the organization has not issued a public statement regarding the latest allegations. The legal team continues to fight for meaningful change, hoping to prevent similar issues from affecting other military families in the future.