MacBook Pro for Linux users and Framework Laptop 13 Pro delayed due to haptic trackpad and custom display issues

The new 'MacBook Pro for Linux users' and Framework Laptop 13 Pro have been delayed due to issues with the new haptic trackpad and custom display. The delay affects the first batch shipments and subsequent batches, pushing them later in July and August.

The new 'MacBook Pro for Linux users' ships in July instead of June, with subsequent batches pushed later. The new 13-inch Framework flagship was set to launch in June, but shipments from the first batch are now expected in July — and there’s still a chance some shipments could slip to early August.

If you’re not in the first batch, your Laptop 13 Pro shifts from a July shipment to August, though some could be as late as early September. Framework informed customers who preordered a Laptop 13 Pro of the delay via email, outlining the reasons for the extra wait. The main culprits are the new haptic trackpad and custom display. Mainboard preorders and any orders that didn’t include these components are still shipping on time.

Framework’s email says that the haptic trackpad has gone through a dozen internal firmware releases, but an electrical grounding issue was found in its circuit board design causing the trackpad to reset itself after repeated clicks. Framework worked with its suppliers Lite-On and Boréas to diagnose the issue and determine that a new board design is needed. Shipments of the Laptop 13 Pro are being held to ensure the new circuit board is used in all of Framework’s haptic trackpads.

As for the Laptop 13 Pro’s custom display, Framework found a bug during its production ramp and is working with its display supplier, CSOT, to produce a new firmware. It’s expected to be ready around the same time as the updated trackpad modules. If you’ve already ordered a Framework Laptop 13 Pro and the delay is an issue, you can cancel and get a full refund of your deposit.

And in case you’re wondering, this delay also means all reviews of the Laptop 13 Pro (including ours) are delayed to sometime in July. So if you’re getting a new Intel Panther Lake mainboard in June, you won’t have Framework-specific reviews to base any performance metrics off of. Framework isn’t publishing this info on its blog, as company reps say it only affects customers who already ordered a Laptop 13 Pro, but here’s the full email transcript





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Macbook Pro For Linux Users Framework Laptop 13 Pro Delay Haptic Trackpad Custom Display Mainboard Preorders Firmware Electrical Grounding Issue Circuit Board Design New Board Design Production Ramp Delay Refund Reviews Intel Panther Lake Mainboard Framework-Specific Reviews

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