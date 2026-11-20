Macaulay Culkin is set to reprise his role as Kevin McCallister in a new Home Alone reboot produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg for Disney, with plans to tribute the late Catherine O'Hara and John Heard.

The beloved Christmas film franchise Home Alone is making a significant return to the cultural spotlight, marking a new chapter for the series that has captivated audiences for over three decades.

The original motion picture, released in 1990, was a monumental success directed by Chris Columbus and written by John Hughes. It told the heartwarming and comedic story of eight-year-old Kevin McCallister, who is accidentally left behind by his family during a Christmas vacation to Paris. Rather than living in fear, Kevin transforms his suburban home into a fortress of booby traps to defend it against two bumbling burglars.

Also read McDonald's debuts new 'Home Alone' Meal, Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin in ad

This initial installment spawned a franchise that expanded across various media formats, including theatrical sequels, television specials, and now streaming platforms. The original 1990 film and its 1992 sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, continue to dominate viewership charts throughout the holiday season, demonstrating the enduring and seemingly inexhaustible popularity of the series among multiple generations of fans.

Macaulay Culkin Returns as Kevin McCallister

In a major development for fans eager for more holiday magic, actor Macaulay Culkin is set to return to the role of Kevin McCallister in a new reboot of the franchise. The project is being developed by comedy heavyweights Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who are attached to produce the film for Disney. Reports indicate that the actor recently appeared in a McDonald's holiday advertisement promoting a limited-time Home Alone meal, where he reprised his iconic character.

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This appearance signaled his renewed interest in bringing more Christmas joy to audiences. Rogen and Goldberg, operating under their production banner Point Grey, have reportedly closed a deal to work alongside Culkin on the script. Disney has not yet issued an official comment on these recent developments, but the momentum suggests a strong studio interest in revitalizing the IP.

Previous reports from July 2026 had hinted at Culkin's interest in returning, noting that he had organized a meeting with Disney's studio head, David Greenbaum. It appears that this strategic visit has successfully convinced the studio to pursue a new installment. This potential reunion carries deep emotional weight, particularly given the recent passing of Catherine O'Hara, who portrayed Kevin's mother, Kate McCallister.

Tributes to O'Hara and John Heard

O'Hara was a central figure in the original films, delivering some of the most iconic and hilarious moments in holiday cinema history. Culkin has expressed profound regret over their unfinished business to appear together on screen again since her death. In touching tributes, he frequently referred to O'Hara as his mama, highlighting the close bond they shared both on and off camera.

John Heard, who played Kevin's father Peter McCallister, also sadly passed away in 2017, adding to the sense of loss for the original cast. With both Rogen and Culkin at the helm of this new project, it is widely expected that the reboot will serve as a heartfelt tribute to these beloved and iconic actors.

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Culkin has previously returned to the role for other promotional ventures, such as a 2018 ad for Google Assistant, proving his lasting appreciation for the character. Fans are now anticipating how this new iteration will honor the legacy of the original films while introducing the franchise to a new generation of viewers.