Macaulay Culkin will reprise his role as Kevin McCallister in a new Home Alone film developed by Disney with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg producing, based on Culkin's own story idea about an adult Kevin neglected by his child.

Macaulay Culkin is set to return as Kevin McCallister in a brand new Home Alone sequel currently in development at Disney. The film will be produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg through their Point Grey banner, based on an original story idea pitched by Culkin himself.

The project marks the first time Culkin has played the character since Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in 1992. The new movie is based on a pitch Culkin shared with Disney executive David Greenbaum last summer, centering on an adult Kevin McCallister who is neglected by his own child. The plot involves the child locking the adult Kevin out of his own house, reversing the classic dynamic of the original films.

Also read Macaulay Culkin Returns to Home Alone Reboot with Seth Rogen and Disney

Film Details and Creative Team

According to Deadline, Culkin had an interesting take on where his character would go now that he is older and wiser, having survived abandonment and burglars as a child. Journalist Matthew Belloni first reported on his podcast The Town in July that Culkin had met with Walt Disney Studios executives in Burbank, California, to discuss creative directions for the franchise.

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Belloni said Disney higher-ups were flexible in efforts to get Culkin to reprise the role, even offering him the chance to do his own passion project. Culkin starred in the original 1990 film alongside Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Catherine O'Hara and late actors John Heard and John Candy.

He reprised the role for the 1992 sequel but did not appear in the four subsequent films: 1997's Home Alone 3, 2002's Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House, 2012's Home Alone: The Holiday Heist and 2021's Home Sweet Home Alone. Catherine O'Hara, who played the matriarch in the original films, recently commented that the franchise will not be the same without her involvement in this new chapter.

Cast History and Commercial Return

She emphasized that her role provided much of the story's emotional depth, making her character essential to the series' success. Culkin recently reprised the iconic role for a McDonald's holiday commercial promoting the fast food giant's new Home Alone meal. The ad shows Culkin as Kevin left alone inside a McDonald's store after hours. Fans responded with excitement, with one commenting, You can see how Culkin really enjoys his life now.

Great for him. Another wrote, I do not care what he is promoting, I just need this man back playing Kevin every year. The untitled film is in the development phase as the team works to finalize the script. Culkin will work directly with the producers to craft the story, ensuring the tone aligns with his vision for the character's evolution.

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Industry Impact and Nostalgia Balance

The involvement of major Hollywood figures like Rogen and Goldberg suggests a high-budget production with significant creative resources. The announcement marks a pivotal moment for the Home Alone brand, which has remained dormant in terms of new theatrical releases for years. The combination of Culkin's creative input and the production pedigree of Point Grey sets a high bar for the sequel.

The central hook of an adult Kevin dealing with domestic neglect remains the primary draw as the industry watches how this reboot balances nostalgia with modern comedy sensibilities.