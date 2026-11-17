McDonald's brings Macaulay Culkin back as Kevin McCallister for a limited-time Home Alone Meal, rolling out internationally on November 24 and in U.S. restaurants on December 1.

Macaulay Culkin is officially back as Kevin McCallister for McDonald's new holiday campaign. The limited-time Home Alone Meal starts rolling out internationally on November 24 and reaches participating U.S. restaurants on December 1, while supplies last. The promotion gives fans a fresh reason to revisit the film during the season when it is most often watched.

In a new interview with Collider's Hannah Hunt, Culkin described the movie as having 'taken on its own life.' He also said that he is recognized ten times more between November and January, by his own estimate, which he jokingly describes as having 'cornered the fourth quarter market.'

Also read Dwyane Wade Supports Kevin Durant’s Decreased Role With Rockets

Limited Home Alone Meal Menu and Collectibles

The Home Alone Meal includes a breakfast option and a lunch or dinner option, with each U.S. meal also coming with one collectible item. Each U.S. meal comes with one of four collectible sock designs inspired by the movie.

The breakfast choice is the Sausage, Egg and Cheese McGriddles, while the lunch or dinner choice is a Big Mac. The lunch and dinner meals also come with Little Nero's Pizza McShaker Fries, a seasoning that puts the film's famous cheese pizza flavor on fries.

Advertisement

Customers who want more pizza flavor can add the Lovely Cheese Pizza Dipping Sauce to their order with McNuggets or McCrispy Strips. The Everything Sundae McFlurry is sold separately and comes with hot fudge, Oreo pieces, and M&M's.

Culkin on Fans and the Film's Lasting Appeal

Culkin says the movie's continued popularity is the main reason he is still willing to play Kevin McCallister 36 years after the film was released. He told Collider that the story has grown beyond its original run and now lives in the lives of its audience.

Culkin says he sees that reach at holiday screenings. Adults who grew up watching Kevin outwit the Wet Bandits are now bringing children who do not know what is about to happen when Harry grabs that doorknob. Culkin has also seen that same moment repeated in his own living room.

Home Alone Challenge Pop-Up in Los Angeles

Fans in Los Angeles can register for the Home Alone Challenge, a pop-up event running December 4 and 5 from 5 to 10 p.m. PT. The event is designed as an interactive experience built around the movie.

Advertisement

The pop-up features a ball pit and a slingshot challenge, a nod to the booby traps Kevin sets for the Wet Bandits. Fans who complete the experience receive a free Home Alone Meal, linking the activation directly to the new menu rolled out by McDonald's.