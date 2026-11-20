Disney is reportedly in negotiations with Macaulay Culkin to return for a new Home Alone film, expanding on an idea the actor pitched to the studio.

Veteran entertainment journalist sources report that actor Macaulay Culkin is currently in negotiations to star in a new installment of the classic 1990 holiday comedy Home Alone. The development follows recent reports that Culkin pitched a fresh concept for the franchise directly to Disney executives over the last several months. This potential project aims to revive the beloved property that originally catapulted the former child star to global fame more than three decades ago.

Culkin Pitched Original Concept to Disney

Culkin reportedly presented an original idea to the media giant, which has now attracted significant interest from studio decision-makers. A journalist shared anecdotal evidence of Culkin's recent activity, stating he received a tip that Culkin was spotted on the Disney lot for meetings. Industry insiders indicate that the studio is offering Culkin the opportunity to pursue this passion project, provided he agrees to appear in a film that serves as a direct continuation or reboot of the original Home Alone narrative.

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Original 1990 Film Created Cultural Phenomenon

The original Home Alone was a massive commercial and critical success in 1990, helmed by director Chris Columbus and written by screenwriter John Hughes. The film starred Macaulay Culkin as eight-year-old Kevin McCallister, a boy who accidentally remains behind in his Chicago home when his family departs for Christmas vacation in Paris. Kevin then uses elaborate booby traps to defend his property against two bumbling burglars named Harry and Marv, portrayed by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern respectively. The role defined Culkin's early career and cemented the film as a permanent fixture in holiday entertainment culture.

Stakeholders Discuss Potential Reboot Angles

Director Chris Columbus has previously expressed strong opinions regarding the franchise, criticizing the direct-to-video sequels for damaging the original property's legacy. In interviews, Columbus noted that the subsequent films failed to capture the magic of the first movie. Meanwhile, Culkin has floated various narrative directions for a potential return. He suggested storylines where an older Kevin, perhaps a widower raising a difficult child, repeats his childhood mistake of leaving a kid behind, either by accident or by design. These concepts draw comparisons to the comedy Liar Liar, emphasizing themes of personal responsibility and unexpected consequences.

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Fan Recognition and Holiday Season Impact

The enduring popularity of Home Alone continues to influence Culkin's public life decades after the film's release. The actor has noted that the holiday season brings a surge of recognition, estimating that he is identified ten times more frequently between November and January. This seasonal fame underscores the timeless appeal of the Kevin McCallister character. Fans continue to quote iconic lines from the film, maintaining high expectations for any official studio announcement regarding a revival or sequel.

What Comes Next for Disney Franchise Strategy

While details of the script remain under wraps, reports confirm that Disney is actively exploring the possibility of greenlighting a new Home Alone project with Culkin attached. The studio's consideration of Culkin's personal pitch indicates a willingness to blend his creative vision with their established brand. If negotiations succeed, the film would represent the first major theatrical or streaming entry in the franchise in many years. Industry observers will monitor future announcements for specific release dates or production start times as the story develops.