Macau Sentences Former Legislator Au Kam-san to 12.5 Years for Subversion

Macau court hands former lawmaker Au Kam-san a 12-and-a-half year prison term for subversion. Rights groups condemn the verdict as a crackdown on dissent under the new security law.

A court in Macau has sentenced former legislator and democracy activist Au Kam-san to 12 years and six months in prison for subversion and other related offenses. This ruling marks the first conviction under the expanded national security laws implemented in the Chinese territory in 2023. The 69-year-old was detained in July 2025 following a closed-door trial that concluded in September of that same year.

Au Kam-san becomes the first individual convicted under these new security measures, signaling a significant escalation in the application of state power. The court found him guilty of subversion against the political power of the State, a charge derived from activities aimed at undermining the constitutional order. According to a court statement, Au helped external hostile organizations collect and publicly disseminate materials containing political claims against the state.

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The judicial proceedings accused the former teacher of seeking to incite hatred among Macau residents against China. The court further alleged that his actions were designed to undermine the political system enshrined in the Chinese constitution. These charges reflect the broad scope of the new legislation, which targets activities deemed threatening to national security and sovereignty.

Macau's government has welcomed the verdict, pledging to strictly enforce the Macao National Security Law. Authorities stated that the decision ensures the long-term implementation of the One Country, Two Systems principle. The government's stance reflects its commitment to maintaining social stability and alignment with national security directives under Chinese sovereignty. This approach marks a departure from the previous era of relative political tolerance in the territory.

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The verdict has drawn sharp criticism from international human rights organizations and Au's own family members, who describe the proceedings as a political trial. Justice Abroad, a London-based human rights organization, has been advocating for Au since his detention. Michael Polak, the director of Justice Abroad and a London barrister acting as Au's international counsel, condemned the proceedings as a sham trial that brings shame upon Macau.

Justice Abroad reported in July that Au's family had been unable to see or speak to him since shortly after his detention. Although the court announced on Friday that it had approved prison visits for Au's family, his wife, Virginia Cheang Mio San, expressed skepticism in an open letter. She described the legal process as a political trial and characterized the charges as baseless persecution aimed at silencing dissent.

Cherry, Au's daughter, highlighted her father's long-standing dedication to the community. She stated that her father had dedicated more than 30 years to serving the people of Macau. Her comments underscore the personal toll of the conviction on the activist's family, who view his work as a legitimate effort to serve the public interest rather than a criminal act.

The European Union had previously condemned Au's arrest, expressing concern over the erosion of political pluralism in the territory. This international reaction highlights the growing divergence between Macau's judicial outcomes and Western expectations regarding civil liberties. The case has also drawn attention from the United States and other Western nations, particularly given its timing relative to similar legal actions in neighboring Hong Kong.

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Au Kam-san entered politics after the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, driven by a belief that Macau needed to become a more open and democratic society. He co-organized annual vigils for the victims of the 1989 crackdown, gatherings that were previously tolerated only in Macau and neighboring Hong Kong. In an interview in 2024, he acknowledged that the democracy movement had achieved little tangible progress but expressed a belief in sowing seeds for future change.

The sentencing of Au Kam-san comes a day after Hong Kong democracy campaigner Joshua Wong received an additional 10-year prison term under the same territory's national security law. These simultaneous legal developments signal a coordinated approach to suppressing pro-democracy activism across China's special administrative regions. The convergence of these cases suggests that the window for political dissent in the region is narrowing significantly.

As Macau solidifies its position under stricter security regulations, the Au Kam-san case serves as a precedent for future legal challenges. The strict enforcement of the national security law may deter other activists from organizing public demonstrations or advocating for political reform. The international community continues to monitor the situation, with rights groups urging for greater transparency and adherence to international human rights standards in the territory.