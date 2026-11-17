Crews begin installing support fencing at MacArthur Park to address safety concerns, while new research suggests locked phone pouches improve student test scores.

Crews commenced the installation of a temporary chain-link fence around MacArthur Park on Tuesday. This initial phase supports the construction of a permanent eight-foot green metal fence intended to address persistent safety issues in the Los Angeles landmark.

Construction Mechanism and Timeline Details

The Los Angeles Police Department Rampart Division confirmed via Instagram that the temporary barrier is necessary to facilitate the building of the main security structure. Rose Watson, a spokesperson for the Department of Recreation and Parks, noted that the installation of the permanent green fence had been delayed due to adverse weather conditions. She had previously stated on Monday that she would provide further updates later in the week.

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Construction activities are scheduled to continue through fall 2027. Crews will operate Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Throughout this extended period, the park will remain open to the public, allowing visitors to access the space despite the ongoing work.

Stakeholder Positions on Safety Measures

This infrastructure project represents the city latest attempt to tackle longstanding problems at MacArthur Park, including drug use, homelessness, and crime. The city first approved plans for the fence in October 2025. The proposal has since drawn both support and criticism from residents and community groups regarding the best approach to park management.

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Captain Ben Fernandes stated that the police department will provide security for the project to ensure the construction is safe and prevent any vandalism or theft. Additional security cameras will also be installed to help monitor the park in coordination with Los Angeles Park Rangers. These measures aim to create a secure environment for both workers and visitors.

Jerry Mendez, age 53, said he used to visit MacArthur Park with his parents in the early 1980s. But he rarely comes to the park anymore because of the robberies and open-air drug use he has seen there. He commented on Tuesday morning while waiting for the bus at 6th and Alvarado streets, adding that the park is known as a zombie park. Mendez said he hopes the new fence will make the area safer, but he is not sure it will solve the problems that have kept people away.

Educational Impact of Phone Restrictions

In a separate development, new research suggests putting students phones in locked pouches during the school day may help restore some of the historic learning losses. The study authors say it is the first nationwide analysis of student-level test scores in math and reading both before and after schools enforced locked-pouch cellphone bans. It was a joint effort between Harvard Center for Education Policy Research, Dartmouth, and NWEA, a K-12 testing and research organization.

The study released on Tuesday indicates that locking phones during the school day led to small but statistically significant improvements in math and reading scores. Tom Kane of Harvard University noted that around 2013, U.S. students started losing 2-3 weeks of learning each year. He stated that strict cellphone bans seem to plug about half of that leak, which amounts to 1-2 weeks of learning a year.

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Douglas Staiger from Dartmouth College added that these gains could add up over time, just as the initial declines did. However, Tuesday headline finding comes with an important caveat. A separate study from April found that these pouches had close to zero impact on student test scores. If there was a benefit in that earlier research, it was not statistically significant.

The rise of smartphones in the U.S. coincided with a dramatic slide in K-12 students reading and math achievement. This new analysis provides the first nationwide data comparing performance metrics across different policy implementations. The contrasting findings highlight the complexity of measuring behavioral interventions in educational settings. Policymakers must weigh these varying results when considering future technology restrictions in schools.