Mac McClung Makes History with Third Straight NBA Dunk Contest Victory

Mac McClung wins his third consecutive NBA dunk contest, setting a new record and showcasing his exceptional dunking skills. The event also featured a thrilling 3-point contest and the Skills Challenge.

Mac McClung, the G League star, achieved an unprecedented feat by winning his third consecutive NBA dunk contest , making him the first player to do so. He showcased his remarkable skills at NBA All-Star Saturday night in San Francisco, earning perfect scores of 50 on all four of his daring and creative dunks. In the final round, McClung faced stiff competition from San Antonio's Stephon Castle, who also impressed the judges with his dunks.

However, McClung's final dunk proved to be the highlight of the night. He jumped over a 6-foot-11 Evan Mobley, who held the ball behind his head, tapped the rim with the ball before slamming it home. This spectacular display captivated the crowd and secured him the victory.McClung's journey to this three-peat was marked by consistent brilliance. In the opening round, he stunned the audience with a dunk over a car with a person standing through the sunroof, followed by a twisting, no-look dunk that earned him another perfect score. He also impressed in the previous rounds, showcasing his athleticism and creativity.Meanwhile, in the 3-point contest, Miami's Tyler Herro emerged victorious, edging out Golden State's Buddy Hield. Herro demonstrated impressive consistency throughout the competition, finishing with 24 points in the final round.Other All-Star Saturday events included the Skills Challenge, where Cleveland's Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell triumphed, and the Celebrity Game, where a team of stars defeated a team of internet personalities. The day's festivities concluded with the announcement of the starters for the NBA All-Star Game





