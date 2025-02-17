Mac McClung Makes History With Third Consecutive Slam Dunk Contest Win

Mac McClung etched his name in NBA history by becoming the first player to win the Slam Dunk Contest three years in a row. His incredible performance, which included gravity-defying dunks, earned him $310,000 in winnings, surpassing his career NBA earnings. Despite his dunking prowess, McClung has faced limited playing time in the NBA.

Mac McClung made history on Saturday night, becoming the first player to win the NBA ’s Slam Dunk Contest in three consecutive seasons. The win secured him $310K in total dunk contest winnings—eclipsing his guaranteed career NBA earnings of $132.1K according to Spotrac.

His dominant performance included a series of jaw-dropping dunks, including one that saw him jump over a car and another that featured him leaping over the 6'11' Evan Mobley and tapping the rim with the ball before slamming it home. With Saturday's win, McClung's career earnings from the dunk contest rose to $325,000, which is nearly triple what he has earned in his playing career thus far.Despite his incredible dunking ability, McClung has played sparingly in the NBA. After going undrafted in 2021, McClung bounced between the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls before most recently playing with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2022-23 and the Orlando Magic earlier this season. He has appeared in just five career NBA games in three seasons. Back in October of 2024, the Magic converted McClung into a two-way NBA contract, and he has spent the majority of his time with the Osceola Magic, with whom he won G League MVP during the 2023-24 campaign. McClung has struggled to find consistent playing time in the NBA, but his impressive dunking skills have given him quite a financial boost. Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan





