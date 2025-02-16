Mac McClung Makes History, Wins Third Consecutive Slam Dunk Contest

Mac McClung, Orlando Magic guard, secured his place in NBA history by winning the slam dunk contest for the third year in a row. His awe-inspiring performance, highlighted by a backward two-handed dunk over a Kia K5, earned him a perfect score. McClung has decided to donate the Kia used in the contest to a charity in his hometown of Gate City, Virginia.

Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung etched his name in NBA All-Star history on Saturday night, becoming the first player ever to win the slam dunk contest three years in a row. His performances, met with widespread awe, especially during his initial run where he executed a gravity-defying two-handed, backward dunk over a Kia K5, earning a perfect score of 50 across the board from the judges.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, McClung has chosen to donate the very Kia used in the contest to a deserving charity in his hometown of Gate City, Virginia. 'I just figured this will probably be my last go around, hopefully, I still got some things left in the tank,' he shared, reflecting on his remarkable feat. Considering the electrifying energy and excitement he's injected into the dunk contest, it would be a welcome sight to see him return next year. However, one can't fault McClung for wanting to leave on a high note, and the charitable donation serves as a truly fitting and generous finale to his historic three-peat.





