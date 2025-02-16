Mac McClung Becomes First Three-Time Consecutive Slam Dunk Contest Champion

Mac McClung continued his dominance in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, winning for the third year in a row. His car-leaping dunk paid homage to Blake Griffin's legendary performance in 2011.

Mac McClung, 26, kicked off Saturday's Slam Dunk Contest with a spectacular display, leaping over a KIA sedan for a reverse slam. This impressive feat marked his first dunk of the night and propelled him towards his third consecutive victory in the event. The dunk, inspired by longtime NBA high-flyer Blake Griffin , echoed a similar slam performed by Griffin fourteen years prior.

Griffin's iconic dunk, done in 2011, involved leaping over a car with teammate Baron Davis inside, ultimately leading to his victory in that year's Slam Dunk Contest. McClung, however, took the concept a step further by clearing the highest point of the vehicle, surpassing Griffin's jump over the hood of a similar car.With this victory, McClung etched his name in NBA history as the first player to win three consecutive Slam Dunk Contests. He joins the legendary Nate Robinson as the only two-time three-peat champions in the event's history.





