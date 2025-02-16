Mac McClung Achieves Slam Dunk Contest History with Third Consecutive Victory

Mac McClung made history at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game Slam Dunk Contest, becoming the first three-time champion. His performance, which included a homage to Aaron Gordon's iconic hoverboard dunk, was met with thunderous applause and cemented his place as a dunk contest legend.

Orlando Magic’s Mac McClung captivated audiences at the Chase Center in San Francisco , becoming the first player in history to win the NBA All-Star Game Slam Dunk Contest three times in a row. McClung’s victory was a testament to his athleticism and creativity, as he executed breathtaking dunks that left spectators in awe.

One of his most memorable highlights involved replicating a dunk from former Orlando Magic player Aaron Gordon, who had famously used a spinning hoverboard in his 2016 performance. This homage to Gordon, a fellow Bay Area native, showcased McClung’s respect for his predecessors and his dedication to the legacy of the dunk contest. The contest itself was reminiscent of the legendary 2000 dunk contest in Oakland, featuring iconic figures like Jason Richardson, Tracy McGrady, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kevin Garnett.





