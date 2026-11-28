San Francisco backup quarterback Mac Jones is drawing upon his success in 2025 as he prepares for his first 49ers start of the 2026 NFL season Sunday.

San Francisco backup quarterback Mac Jones is drawing upon his success in 2025 as he prepares for his first 49ers start of the 2026 NFL season Sunday.

So he tried his best to remain engaged with a routine that would enable him to lock into the game plan if he was ever asked to play at a moment’s notice.

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“I've done that every week and ultimately felt really confident if I had to play,” Jones said on Friday. “I’ve only played in mop-up time this year. But I've always visualized that, always thought about it in my training and offseason, but also throughout the year. ”Wednesday, Thursday or Friday due to an ankle injury.