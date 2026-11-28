The MAC head coach has stepped down despite having one year remaining on his contract.

Akron is looking for a new head coach after Joe Moorhead announced he is stepping down. After Akron lost to Buffalo on Friday, Moorhead announced he will pursue other opportunities and will not return to the program in 2027.

He had one year remaining on his contract, according to Nat Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

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"After careful consideration and thoughtful discussions with my family, I informed University of Akron officials of my decision to pursue other opportunities at the conclusion of the season," Moorhead said in his statement. "I am thankful to school administrators, past and present, for providing me with the chance to lead this team for the past five seasons. " Akron finished the 2026 season at 2-10 and 1-7 in the Mid-American Conference .