MAC Cosmetics' latest setting powder is priced at around $54 and will launch in mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Dubbed the Studio Fix Longwear Blurring Powder Multi Marble setting powder, which is known on Chinese social media as “swirl king” setting powder to signify the playful aspect of the item, it also promises 24-hour wear and color retention.

Cosmetics’ bestselling loose powder collection, translucent white, rose and lavender — uses what the brand calls a “skin-hugging wear-lock mesh” to keep makeup in place and “soft-focus oil-control spheres” to manage excess oil. An “optical soft-focus technology” blurs the look of pores and skin texture.

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China Ship Detentions Spur US Call for 'Economic Coercion' Label and FMC Investigation The palette, fit for most Asian skin tones, is also meant to revive radiance, address dullness and help cancel out yellow tones without masking the skin’s natural color. The product, development for which began in 2025, was refined throughout 2026 until it made a industry debut during this year’s “The product was developed around a clear shift toward multifunctional complexion products that deliver performance without looking or feeling heavy,” said“The formula begins in a fluid state, is air-whipped and then baked at a low temperature to create its distinctive airy, microfine texture,” Kureghian added.

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, soft-focus finishes over-index in beauty conversation, while makeup setting remains a core powder benefit and touch-ups are an increasingly important usage occasion,” said Kureghian, who also noted that’s beauty community tends to favor a super-product that achieves long wear, oil control, color correction and a convenient yet personalized application experience. The setting powder, priced at 360 renminbi, or $54, will hit beauty counters across mainland China on Dec. 1, followed by an APAC rollout.

“The current program is China and APAC-specific rather than a global core launch,” Kureghian explained.