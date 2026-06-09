At ComplexCon 2025, Ma$e contested Sexyy Red's assertion that only those born in NYC's five boroughs are true New Yorkers, arguing that his entire educational upbringing in the city qualifies him.

During a recent episode of the "It Is What It Is Podcast" at ComplexCon 2025 in Las Vegas, rapper Ma$e engaged in a spirited debate about what truly defines a New Yorker.

The conversation was sparked by co-host Sexyy Red's firm declaration that only those born within New York City's five boroughs can rightfully claim the identity.

"You have to be born in New York to be a New Yorker," she stated, acknowledging that many people try to claim the city but insisting the birthplace requirement is non-negotiable. Ma$e, who moved to New York as a child and grew up there, pushed back with personal nuance. He argued that his entire upbringing-from pre-Kindergarten through college-in the city should solidify his claim, questioning at what point shared formative experiences become enough.

While he understood her perspective, he firmly concluded, "I'm definitely from where I'm from," defending his lived experience over a strict birthright criterion. This exchange highlights a perennial debate within urban identity politics, pitting birthplace against cultural assimilation and long-term community immersion. The title for this news piece could be "Ma$e Challenges Sexyy Red's 'Born in New York' Rule in ComplexCon Podcast Debate.

" The description would summarize: "At ComplexCon 2025, Ma$e contested Sexyy Red's assertion that only those born in NYC's five boroughs are true New Yorkers, arguing that his entire educational upbringing in the city qualifies him. " The category falls under "Entertainment" or "Culture," given its origin at a pop culture convention and focus on celebrity perspectives. Keywords should capture the core elements: Ma$e, Sexyy Red, New York identity, birthplace debate, ComplexCon 2025, hip-hop, urban culture.

This dialogue transcends a simple celebrity spat, tapping into broader questions about belonging, authenticity, and how communities gatekeep identity. Many major cities face similar debates-think of "locals" versus "transplants" in San Francisco or Chicago. Ma$e's argument mirrors a common stance among people who moved to a city young and built their entire lives there, feeling they've earned the title through shared struggles and cultural fluency.

Sexyy Red's stance, meanwhile, resonates with a purist view that birth and early childhood in a specific locale create an unbreakable bond. The podcast setting amplified the conversation, turning it into a memorable soundbite that social media will dissect. ComplexCon itself, a fusion of music, fashion, and pop culture, provided the perfect backdrop for such a culturally nuanced chat. The five keywords for this topic are: Ma$e, Sexyy Red, New York City identity, birthplace debate, ComplexCon





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