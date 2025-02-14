M23 rebels seize second airport in eastern Congo

M23 rebels in eastern Congo claimed on Friday to have seized a second airport in the region, Kavumu national airport, after days of advancing, as the U.N. warned that the recent escalation of fighting with government forces has left 350,000 internally displaced people without shelter.

M23 rebels in eastern Congo claimed on Friday to have seized a second airport in the region after days of advancing, as the U.N. warned that the recent escalation of fighting with government forces has left 350,000 internally displaced people without shelter. Local sources said the rebels have surrounded the area around Kavumu national airport and recounted seeing scores of soldiers fleeing the town.

While The Associated Press could not confirm who was in control of the airport, which is located about 30 kilometers (18.5 miles) from the city of Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province, government officials and civil society leaders did not immediately comment. Kavumu airport became a target after the M23 rebels seized Goma, the region’s largest city and the international airport there, in late January. Goma is a critical trade and humanitarian hub that hosts many of the close to 6.5 million people displaced in the conflict, the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka said on X that the rebels took over Kavumu airport and its surroundings to “eliminate the threat at the source.” Congo’s Communication Ministry issued a statement criticizing the rebels for violating a ceasefire that regional leaders have called for. The rebels were “imposing an urban war by attacking the positions of the FARDC (Congolese military) who are keen to avoid bloodshed in Bukavu,” the ministry said. A local civil society leader in Kavumu reported seeing soldiers abandoning their positions and heading towards Bukavu. “This caused fear within the community (and) I took the necessary measures to bring my family to safety,” the leader said, speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. The M23, which is supported by about 4,000 troops from neighboring Rwanda, is the most prominent of more than 100 armed groups vying for control of Congo’s mineral-rich east. The rebellion has killed at least 2,000 people in and around Goma and left many towns and villages in ruins. The rebels' latest advance caused chaos and panic among residents in different parts of South Kivu. Some were fleeing from Kavumu into the provincial capital of Bukavu, while others were emptying from Bukavu into neighboring towns. Some were also stocking up on household supplies as economic activities appeared to be collapsing. “I noticed that the soldiers were dropping out and fleeing, so I told myself that I could no longer stay in this place,” said Chirimwami Alexis, among residents fleeing from Kavumu. 'The fear we have is people moving without any preparation or food. We are running away just because of this situation,’ he added. The U.N. refugee agency said Friday that hundreds of thousands of displaced people are now in overcrowded makeshift shelters, churches, schools and hospitals. “Heavy artillery shelling and looting have destroyed 70,000 emergency shelters around Goma and Minova in North and South Kivu provinces, leaving some 350,000 internally displaced people once again without roofs over their heads,” the agency said. A summit of leaders from eastern and southern Africa called for a ceasefire in eastern Congo but did not urge the M23 rebels to stop their advance





