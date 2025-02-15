M23 Rebels Seize Goma, Raising Fears of Regional War in DRC

M23 rebels have captured Goma, the largest city in eastern DRC, marking their biggest territorial gain since the group's formation. The UN warns of a potential regional war as the conflict reignites a simmering two-decade struggle with roots in the Rwandan genocide.

The M23 rebels have seized Goma , the largest city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo ( DRC ), marking their largest territorial gain since the group's formation. This offensive reignited a simmering conflict that has plagued the region for over two decades. UN human rights chief Volker Turk warns that the worst may be yet to come, with a high risk of a full-blown regional war erupting. The conflict has deep roots in Rwanda's history, stemming from the devastating Rwandan genocide in 1994.

Following the genocide, Hutu extremists, many of whom were responsible for the killings, fled into DRC, seeking refuge and establishing armed camps. This presence destabilized the already fragile eastern DRC, leading to the first Congo War (1996-1997) and then the Second Congo War (1998-2003), often referred to as Africa's World War. The Second Congo War, involving nine countries and claiming millions of lives, was a brutal and complex conflict fueled by power struggles, ethnic tensions, and the exploitation of resources. While the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) eventually gained control of Rwanda, the legacy of the genocide continues to cast a long shadow over the region, with the ongoing DRC conflict serving as a stark reminder of the enduring consequences of hatred and violence. The DRC's history is marked by instability and corruption, exacerbated by its vast mineral wealth that has been a source of both exploitation and conflict. The current resurgence of violence raises serious concerns about the stability of the region and the human cost of this ongoing conflict





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DRC M23 Goma Rwandan Genocide Regional War Conflict Africa

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

M23 Rebels Close In on Goma, Eastern DRCM23 rebels continue their offensive in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, capturing the town of Sake and pushing closer to Goma, a city of 2 million people and a regional hub. The escalating conflict has displaced tens of thousands and raised fears of a wider regional war.

Read more »

M23 Rebels Seize Control of Goma, DRC Amidst Rising ViolenceThe M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, have captured the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, escalating a conflict that has already displaced millions.

Read more »

DRC Protests Erupt as M23 Rebels Capture Goma CityDemonstrators in Kinshasa, DRC, targeted embassies of several countries, including Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, France, Belgium, and the United States, to protest the 'inaction' of the international community regarding the ongoing conflict in Goma. The protests followed intense clashes between the DRC army and M23 rebels, allegedly supported by Rwandan soldiers, resulting in over 100 deaths and nearly 1,000 injuries. M23 rebels seized control of Goma airport and parts of the city, sparking outrage and accusations of foreign intervention.

Read more »

M23 Rebels Seize Control of Goma, Sparking International Concern over Mineral-Fueled Conflict in DRCFighting fueled by the desire for valuable minerals essential for electric vehicles and mobile phones has erupted in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with the M23 rebels taking control of the city of Goma. This conflict has become a major foreign policy challenge for the Trump administration, prompting calls for a ceasefire and highlighting the volatile situation in the region.

Read more »

M23 Rebels Capture Large Parts of Goma, Rwanda Calls for CeasefireM23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, have seized control of significant portions of Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo, including the airport. This move has triggered a humanitarian crisis, displacing thousands and raising concerns about a breakdown of law and order. The U.N. has warned of the risks posed by the proliferation of weapons in the city. Rwandan President Paul Kagame has called for a ceasefire and urged the U.S. to address the root causes of the conflict. Meanwhile, the Congolese government continues to hold pockets of Goma, but the situation remains volatile.

Read more »

Global News Roundup: M23 Rebels Seize Goma, Colombia Takes Migrants, China's AI Challenge Rocks MarketsThis news roundup covers a range of global events including the M23 rebel group's capture of Goma, the agreement between Colombia and the US on migrant deportations, and the impact of China's AI ambitions on US markets. The report also touches upon Auschwitz commemorations, health policy concerns, and personal stories from Oregon and Israel.

Read more »