M23 Rebels Enter Bukavu, DRC's Second-Largest City

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have entered Bukavu, the second-largest city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to multiple sources. This represents a significant territorial gain for the group and raises concerns about the stability of the region.

Rwanda n-backed M23 rebels have been seen in the center of Bukavu , the second-largest city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo ( DRC ), according to a local official, a security source, and five eyewitnesses. A spokesperson for the militia confirmed their presence in the city. The armed group had been advancing on the capital of South Kivu province since seizing the city of Goma in late January.

If confirmed, the fall of Bukavu would represent the most significant expansion of territory under the M23's control since the latest insurgency began in 2022. The Congolese army did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 'I'm at home, and I can see with my own eyes the M23 entering our town,' a local official said, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons. This development comes amid escalating tensions in the region, raising concerns about the stability of the DRC. The M23's advance has fueled displacement and humanitarian crises, further compounding the challenges facing the country





