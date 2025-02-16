M23 Rebels Capture Bukavu, Raising Fears of Regional Conflict in Congo

M23 rebels backed by Rwanda seize control of Bukavu, the second largest city in eastern Congo, raising concerns of a wider regional conflict. The rebels advance into the city after capturing Goma last month, prompting fears and panic among residents. While the Congolese government claims control of Bukavu, the situation remains tense as international actors weigh in on the escalating crisis.

M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda , reached the center of Bukavu , the second largest city in eastern Congo , on Sunday morning, taking control of the South Kivu province administrative office. Associated Press journalists witnessed scores of residents cheering on the M23 rebels as they walked and drove around the city center after a dayslong march from Goma, the region's major city, which they captured late last month. Several parts of the city remained deserted with residents indoors.

\The M23 rebels are the most prominent of more than 100 armed groups vying for control of Congo’s mineral-rich east. They are supported by some 4,000 troops from neighboring Rwanda, according to the U.N. It was not clear if the rebels had taken decisive control of the city of about 1.3 million people. Their presence in central Bukavu is an unprecedented expansion of the rebels' reach. Unlike in 2012 when they only seized Goma in the fighting connected to ethnic tension, analysts have said the rebels this time are eyeing political power. \Many Congolese soldiers were seen on Saturday fleeing the rebels’ advance into Bukavu alongside thousands of civilians amid widespread looting and panic. Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi held a security meeting in Kinshasa, where officials noted that Bukavu was “briefly” invaded by M23 but remains under the control of the Congolese army and allies from local militia, the presidency said on X. There were no signs of fighting or of Congolese forces in most parts of Bukavu on Sunday. Tshisekedi has warned of the risk of a regional expansion of the conflict. Congo's forces are being supported in Bukavu by troops from Burundi and in Goma by troops from South Africa. Burundi’s president, Evariste Ndayishimiye, appeared to suggest his country will not retaliate in the fighting. In a post on X he said, “those people who were ready to get profit of the armed attack of Rwanda to Burundi will not see this.” The Congo River Alliance, a coalition of rebel groups that includes M23, said it was committed to “defending the people of Bukavu” in a Saturday statement that did not acknowledge their presence in the city. “We call on the population to remain in control of their city and not give in to panic,” Lawrence Kanyuka, the alliance’s spokesperson, said in a statement. M23 says it is defending ethnic Tutsis in Congo. Rwanda has claimed the Tutsis are being persecuted by Hutus and former militias responsible for the 1994 genocide of 800,000 Tutsis and others in Rwanda. Many Hutus fled to Congo after the genocide and founded the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda militia group. Rwanda says the group is “fully integrated” into the Congolese military, which denies the charges





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

M23 Rebels Bukavu Congo Rwanda Conflict Ethnic Violence Regional Instability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

M23 Rebels Capture Bukavu Airport, Raising Fears of Humanitarian Crisis in DR CongoM23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo have captured the airport in Bukavu, raising concerns about a humanitarian crisis and the potential for further violence. The rebels have been advancing rapidly, taking control of key cities and towns in the eastern part of the country. U.N. officials warn of a looming disaster as the front line moves towards Kavumu Airport, a crucial hub for aid delivery.

Read more »

M23 Rebels Take Control of Bukavu, Congo's Second Largest CityM23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, have seized control of Bukavu, the second largest city in eastern Congo. The rebels advanced from Goma, which they captured last month, and took over the provincial administrative office. While parts of the city remain deserted, residents were seen cheering the rebels. This unprecedented expansion of the rebels' reach raises concerns about their political ambitions and the potential for regional conflict.

Read more »

M23 Rebels Take Control of Bukavu, Congo's Second Largest CityRwanda-backed M23 rebels seized control of Bukavu, Congo's second largest city, on Sunday after marching from Goma. While some residents cheered their arrival, others fled in panic. The rebels' unprecedented expansion raises concerns about a potential political takeover in the region.

Read more »

M23 Rebels Advance on Bukavu, Raising Fears of ViolenceM23 rebels, backed by Rwandan troops, have entered the outskirts of Bukavu, the second-largest city in eastern Congo, following their capture of Goma last month. The advance has prompted fears of violence and displacement, with residents fleeing the city and shops remaining closed. The U.N. warns that the fighting has left 350,000 internally displaced, and the rebels have claimed control of a second airport in the region.

Read more »

M23 Rebels Enter Bukavu, DRC's Second-Largest CityRwandan-backed M23 rebels have entered Bukavu, the second-largest city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to multiple sources. This represents a significant territorial gain for the group and raises concerns about the stability of the region.

Read more »

M23 Rebels Capture Bukavu Airport, Raise Fears of Humanitarian Crisis in DRCM23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have captured the airport in Bukavu, the provincial capital, raising fears of a humanitarian disaster and violence against civilians. The rapid advance of the rebels has led to accusations of human rights violations and a growing refugee crisis.

Read more »