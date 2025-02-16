M23 Rebels Capture Bukavu Airport, Raise Fears of Humanitarian Crisis in DRC

M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have captured the airport in Bukavu, the provincial capital, raising fears of a humanitarian disaster and violence against civilians. The rapid advance of the rebels has led to accusations of human rights violations and a growing refugee crisis.

M23 insurgents in the Democratic Republic of Congo ( DRC ) captured two more towns and reached the airport in the provincial capital of Bukavu on Friday, raising fears of a humanitarian disaster and criminal abuse of civilians. The rebel group's swift advance has sparked international concern, with accusations of human rights violations and a looming refugee crisis.

On Thursday, reports emerged of hundreds of women and children being raped by gunmen in eastern Congo during the rebel conquest of Goma, a key city. According to UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell, the number of rape cases treated in hospitals across Goma increased by some 500 percent during the last week of January, when rebel forces breached the city.Bukavu appeared to be the next likely rebel target after Goma was captured, although M23 spokesmen claimed there would be a pause in their campaign to allow humanitarian aid to reach the city. This pause, if it happened at all, was very brief, as fighting was soon reported near Bukavu as M23 pushed south from Goma. On Friday, the rebels captured the towns of Katana and Kalehe. Katana is a commercial hub about seven miles from another strategic town called Kavumu, which contains Bukavu’s airport. Residents of Katana uploaded video of rebel soldiers immediately pushing on to Kavumu, where the airport was quickly shut down and much of its equipment removed. M23 leaders said on Friday that the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) have abandoned Kavumu ahead of the rebel advance.“As we have repeatedly stressed, we have eliminated the threat at the source. Kavumu airport posed a danger to the civilian population in the liberated areas and our positions,” M23 spokesman Lawrence Kanyuka declared. “From now on, Kavumu and its surroundings, including the airport, are under the control of the AFC/M23,” Kanyuka added. A growing number of FARDC troops appear to have retreated to the national capital of Kinshasa, which the rebels said they intend to capture, deposing President Felix Tshisekedi. Some unverified clips posted to social media appeared to show government forces defecting and joining the M23 conquerors in celebration. Tshisekedi was in Germany on Friday, attending the Munich Security Conference, where he met with International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan to complain about Rwanda’s support for the M23 offensive. The DRC president accused Rwanda as the “real culprit of this situation,” accusing the DRC’s neighbor of harboring “expansionist ambitions” to seize the mineral-rich eastern Congo. “We will no longer tolerate our strategic resources being plundered for the benefit of foreign interests under the complicit gaze of those who feed on chaos,” Tshisekedi said, implicitly threatening to cut off mineral leases for foreign companies unless the international community steps into thwart M23 and Rwanda.Tshisekedi will reportedly attend a meeting of the African Union (AU) on Saturday. The head of the AU commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, said on Friday that a humanitarian disaster looms as the front line of the insurgency sweeps toward Kavumu Airport, which the U.N. has been using to bring its personnel into South Kivu province. Lemarquis said the situation in the province was already dire before the insurgent offensive, due to other “community tensions,” “tensions related to land,” natural disasters such as landslides, and a cholera outbreak. The more dangerous clade-1b variant of mpox is especially prevalent in Kalehe, one of the towns captured by the rebels. Lemarquis said about 20 percent of South Kivu’s population has been displaced from their homes, including at least 170,000 displaced by the latest clashes between M23 and the FARDC.On Thursday, it was reported that more than 870 civilians were killed in a late-night attack on a group of villages in the eastern Congo by another insurgent militia, CODECO. According to MONUSCO, many of the civilians were killed with bladed weapons rather than firearms, so U.N. peacekeepers were not immediately aware of the attack. By the time peacekeepers arrived, the insurgents “had unfortunately already killed more than 80 civilians, set homes ablaze, and spread panic among the population.” CODECO is a loosely organized militia drawn mostly from the Lendu tribe, while the civilians slaughtered on Thursday were from a rival tribe called the Djaiba





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

M23 DRC Bukavu Humanitarian Crisis Rwanda Congo Conflict Violence Refugees

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

M23 Rebels Capture Bukavu Airport, Raising Fears of Humanitarian Crisis in DR CongoM23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo have captured the airport in Bukavu, raising concerns about a humanitarian crisis and the potential for further violence. The rebels have been advancing rapidly, taking control of key cities and towns in the eastern part of the country. U.N. officials warn of a looming disaster as the front line moves towards Kavumu Airport, a crucial hub for aid delivery.

Read more »

M23 Rebels Advance on Bukavu, Raising Fears of ViolenceM23 rebels, backed by Rwandan troops, have entered the outskirts of Bukavu, the second-largest city in eastern Congo, following their capture of Goma last month. The advance has prompted fears of violence and displacement, with residents fleeing the city and shops remaining closed. The U.N. warns that the fighting has left 350,000 internally displaced, and the rebels have claimed control of a second airport in the region.

Read more »

M23 Rebels Seize Control of Goma, Sparking International Concern over Mineral-Fueled Conflict in DRCFighting fueled by the desire for valuable minerals essential for electric vehicles and mobile phones has erupted in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with the M23 rebels taking control of the city of Goma. This conflict has become a major foreign policy challenge for the Trump administration, prompting calls for a ceasefire and highlighting the volatile situation in the region.

Read more »

Rwanda urges DRC to negotiate with rebels as M23 advances into South KivuRwanda denies accusation its troops are backing assault on eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's Goma city by M23 militia which has advanced on a new front, seizing two districts in South Kivu province.

Read more »

M23 Rebels Seize Mining Town in DRC Despite Declared CeasefireRwandan-backed M23 rebels have captured Nyabibwe, a key mining town in eastern DRC's South Kivu province, raising concerns about a ceasefire violation. This move brings the rebels closer to Bukavu, the provincial capital, and signals a potential escalation of the conflict.

Read more »

M23 rebels expand control in DRC as Rwanda's Kagame joins calls for truceThe M23 rebels, who claimed to have captured the city on Monday after a weekslong advance, are one of about 100 armed groups vying for a foothold in mineral-rich DRC.

Read more »