M18 Crash Claims 50-Year-Old Driver And Two Horses

South Yorkshire Police investigate a fatal collision on the M18 near Doncaster that killed a driver and two horses. Details on the crash timeline and witness appeal included.

A fatal traffic collision on the M18 near Doncaster resulted in the deaths of a 50-year-old man and two horses during the early morning hours of Friday, 13 November 2026. The incident occurred at approximately 4:45 am when loose animals entered the busy motorway carriageway, leading to multiple vehicle impacts and significant disruption to travel throughout the day.

Chronology Of The Fatal M18 Collision

South Yorkshire Police were initially alerted to reports of a collision at junction four of the motorway shortly after 4:44 am on Friday. Responding officers quickly identified that the incident involved multiple vehicles striking horses that had wandered onto the highway. The initial reports described two separate collisions involving two Skoda vehicles and two horses roaming freely on the road.

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The first impact involved a grey Skoda Superb driven by the 50-year-old male victim, who collided with one of the loose horses. Shortly thereafter, a blue Skoda Octavia struck a second horse that was loose on the carriageway at roughly the same time. The sequence of events escalated when a third vehicle, identified as a Vauxhall Vivaro, became involved in a subsequent collision with one of the animals.

Emergency services arrived at the scene to find tragic consequences. The driver of the grey Skoda Superb was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been formally informed of his passing, and police have expressed their condolences to them during this difficult time. The severity of the crash prompted a major emergency response and road closure.

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Injuries And Motorway Disruption

While the outcome was fatal for the driver and the equines, the two other drivers involved survived with injuries that police assessed as non-life-threatening. The drivers of the blue Skoda Octavia and the Vauxhall Vivaro were treated for their injuries following the collision. Despite the severity of the impacts, both individuals sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening by responding officers.

The motorway remained closed in both directions as a direct result of the collision, causing widespread disruption. National Highways confirmed that the southbound carriageway between junctions four and five remained shut for much of the day. This closure affected commuters and freight transport across the region, with significant delays expected for those traveling through South Yorkshire.

Recovery operations were complex due to the presence of dead animals and damaged vehicles on the busy road. The northbound carriageway eventually reopened at approximately 4 pm on Friday, allowing traffic to resume normal flow. However, the southbound lane remained closed for longer to allow for thorough cleanup and investigation of the scene.

Police Appeal For Witnesses And Owners

South Yorkshire Police have launched an urgent appeal for witnesses to come forward with information regarding the incident. Authorities are particularly keen to trace the owner of the horses involved in the crash. The force stated that they are looking for anyone who may have dashcam footage of the event to share with investigators.

Officers have provided specific details about the animals to help identify their owners. One horse is described as black, and the other is grey in color. Police are asking anyone who may be missing two horses, or who might know who they belong to, to contact the force immediately. This appeal is critical for closing the loop on the incident and addressing potential welfare issues.

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The police statement emphasized the ongoing nature of their enquiries. They are actively investigating the circumstances that led to the horses escaping and entering the motorway. Anyone with information is asked to get in touch quoting incident number 94 of 13 November 2026. This reference number ensures that tips are correctly logged and assigned to the investigating team.

Implications For Road Safety And Accountability

This tragic event highlights the dangers posed by livestock on major roadways and the catastrophic potential of such incidents. The collision involved multiple vehicles and resulted in multiple fatalities, underscoring the need for rigorous safety measures. The involvement of three different car models demonstrates the chaotic nature of the crash and the difficulty for drivers to react in time.

As investigations continue, the focus remains on establishing how the horses ended up on the M18. Police are treating the incident with a high level of scrutiny to ensure all facts are uncovered. The appeal for the horse owners suggests that there may be accountability issues regarding the containment and supervision of the animals.

The community has been urged to assist in the investigation by providing any relevant information or footage. The speed of the response and the subsequent road closure reflect the seriousness of the crash. The reopening of the northbound lane provides some relief, but the southbound closure continues to impact travel plans for many individuals in the region.

The death of the 50-year-old driver and the two horses marks a somber end to the early morning hours of Friday. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of road hazards. South Yorkshire Police continue to work diligently to piece together the exact sequence of events leading to the collision.