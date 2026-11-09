M&S x Kelly Hoppen's £40 'personality cushion' is finally back in stock

Pieces in the interior designer's high street collab never stick around for long...

When high street stalwart M&S launched a leopard print bolster cushion as part of its collaboration with esteemed interior designer Kelly Hoppen, it immediately sold out.

Now, after months out of stock, it's finally back... This rather lovely leopard print bolster cushion is daring, slightly Marmite, and strays from the cushion status quo – trust me, it will add a jolt of excitement to your room scheme. It embodies a growing sentiment I'm noticing amongst designers at the moment: the idea that it is possible to haveof a good thing.

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Yes, we all want our homes to look timeless and chic – but, here's the catch, if you strive too hard for perfection, your space can begin to look contrived and depleted in character. The way it works is like this: rather than everything being perfectly curated or 'matchy matchy', you pepper your room scheme with a few jolts of something that feels a little offbeat, puts it well: “You make everything sort-of perfect, then knock it off with something that feels a bit more unexpected, like flipping the size and proportions of things.

”, also sees merit in the styling formula.

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“I think every great room needs something that isn't perfectly coordinated,” she tells me. “If everything is beautiful in exactly the same way, it can become a little boring. I think that's an important lesson in timeless design: don't edit all the personality out.

”Holly Willoughby's gorgeous cream knit is winter's most polished but practical styleKeira Knightley's cocoa brown coat in Black Doves is winter's staple styleM&S' new £26 mini velvet dress is your 'one and done' LBD for party season