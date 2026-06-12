M&S Summer Style Guide: Top Picks from the Ibiza Collection

A roundup of the most popular summer pieces from Marks & Spencer's Ibiza‑inspired collection, featuring dresses, jeans, blazers and accessories, with styling tips for beach holidays and office wear.

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It’s an exciting time for the brand, with the appointment of Gillian Anderson as its ‘Chief Compliments Officer’ getting everyone talking, while the recent viral Ibiza summer collection catwalk was attended by over 100 of the UK's biggest fashion editors and influencers - our very own fashion director Sophie Dearden-Howell. The collection was a hit, with pieces quickly selling out.

With everything from floaty beach dresses, to slinky coverups featuring in the collection, it had us all dreaming of jetting off to sunnier climes. Thankfully, many of the items have come back in stock and so can still be shopped online here.

With summer just around the corner, I was keen to pick up a few key pieces, and to see what else the high street label has released since the collection launched in May, so popped into my nearest store. Read on for my favourite summer looks - as well as how I would style them. Dress, £175 Column dress £175 ShopThis pink dress is the perfect pick for a summer wedding.

The lace detail adds a romantic, bohemian feel to the piece, while the layered effect gives a little extra coverage around the stomach. I'd style this with strappy heels in silver or gold and pair with delicate jewellery to keep it feeling feminine. Top, £20, and jeans, £40 Rugby shirt £20 Shop Ecru jeans £40 ShopA rugby shirt is a great piece to have in your wardrobe.

When you're in a rush, you can wear it alongside a pair of jeans or Bermuda shorts and your outfit instantly looks considered and on-trend. When the weather allows , I'd recommend layering it over a plain white t-shirt or vest for a smart finish. I also love these ecru jeans. I live in denim year-round, but there's something about white jeans which make me instantly feel more summery.

The great thing is that these come in lengths from extra short to extra long, meaning you can find a great fit no matter your height. For reference, I'm 5'2'' and in this picture I'm wearing the short style - these are the perfect length for me. Dress, £55 Drape back slip dress £55 ShopI'll be packing this for my upcoming beach getaway as it can be worn for multiple occasions, saving space in my suitcase.

Style it with wedge heels and a metallic clutch for evening cocktails, or chuck it on with slides, a raffia bag and lots of chunky jewellery for a leisurely day trip. The exact dress isn't online yet, but this beige style has a similar bias cut and cowl neckline. Vest, £14, and shorts, £28 Square neck vest £14 Shop Bermuda shorts £28 ShopI wasn't expecting to love this vest top as much as I did.

The square neck, thick straps and knitted finish meant it feels a lot more luxe than other classic vests. I'll be embracing the minimalist trend and wearing this with Bermuda shorts or with a white cotton midi skirt and thong sandals. Jacket, £44, and trousers, £32 Linen viscose jacket £44 Shop Linen blend trousers £32 ShopUnfortunately, I can't spend all summer on a beach.

So, for days when I'm in the office, I'll be reaching for this dreamy co-ord. Made from a lightweight linen blend, it's airy and breathable. I love how the collarless jacket cinches in at the waist for a flattering fit. Top, £99, and skirt, £150 Linen blend scoop back top £99 Shop Pure silk skirt £150 ShopThis slash neckline top is a great investment purchase.

Wear it at the office with the matching trousers and slingback heels, then throw on with a floaty maxi skirt for the perfect holiday ensemble. This jellyfish print skirt is sure to garner more than a few compliments. It looks like a beachy wraparound skirt thanks to its side tie detail but is actually fastened with a hidden button - meaning you don't have to worry about any wardrobe malfunctions.

Dress, £45 Dropped waist dress £45 ShopThis blue and white check dress gives a subtle nod to the nautical trend, making it perfect for seaside holidaying. I particularly love the ruched detailing around the stomach which helps hide any post-tapas bloating! I would fully embrace the nautical trend here and style it with rope sandals, a basket bag and silver jewellery.

Blazer, £60, and skirt, £40 Tie belt blazer £60 Shop Lace insert slip skirt £40 ShopYou can't go wrong with a neutral slip skirt and this one, which features a scalloped hem and lace inserts, is one of the best I've seen in a while. I also love this linen blend blazer, which features a tie detail to help create a subtle hourglass silhouette. The best thing?

I know I will get my money's worth as I'll wear it draped over my shoulders for summer weddings, paired with linen shorts for sunny weekend outings and with smart navy trousers for work. Top, £36, and trousers, £46 Shirred top £36 Shop Balloon trousers £46 ShopBalloon trousers are everywhere this season and tap into the current boho revival. I love M&S' take on the trend. The bright white linen feels perfect for summer.

Wear them with a floaty blouse or even chuck them over a swimsuit for a chic beach cover up.





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