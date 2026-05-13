M&S Summer Beauty Bag Drop: Get Your Hands on Over £230 Worth of Beauty Goods for Just £40

M&S launches its ninth Summer Beauty Bag, offering a wide range of household and celebrity-collaborate products, available in stores and online. The branded products offer hydration aids, sun protection sprays, light fragrance favorites, and even a limited edition 2026 yellow makeup bag. The beauty bag also offers skincare products like the £25 Estee Lauder Perfect Clean 2-in-1 Cleanser, £40 This Works Perfect Body Vitamin C Glow, and £25 Ultrasun Photo Age Control Fluid SPF 50.

The beauty drop will reach stores and the brand's website tomorrow. Learn more with the Daily Mail journalist selection and curation of products that can be purchased via links on our site.

The bags, available in-store and online, offer an extensive range of hair and skincare products, ranging from house brands to household names like Estée Lauder and Clinique. This year's beauty bag contains 11 products, including hydration heroes, sun protection sprays, light fragrance favorites, and an M&S yellow travel makeup bag to store all the beauty goods in.

The M&S Summer Beauty Bag, priced at £40, offers full-sized products like the £26 ICONIC London Prep, Set & Glow, £26 Hair By Sam McKnight Sundaze Seasalt Spray, £25 Estee Lauder Perfectly Clean 2-in-1 Cleanser, £27 Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion SPF, £12.50 Leighton Denny Nail Polish, £11.50 Colour Wow Shampoo, £12.50 Colour Wow Dreaming Mask, £40 This Works Perfect Body Vitamin C Glow, and £25 Ultrasun Photo Age Control Fluid SPF 50. The bag also includes a £29 Scent of a Floral Street Wonderland Peony Eau de Parfum.

The price point offers affordable homeware reminiscent of luxury brands like Soho Home, which has provided inspiration for trendy and new items. This success contributes to the competitor's upturn, as M&S successfully adapts to consumer needs by offering new trends while maintaining the demand for their well-known sellers





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M&S Unveils Summer Beauty Bag for 9th Year, Featuring Luxury Brands and Over £230 Worth of Goods at Just £40M&S has once again launched its Summer Beauty Bag, offering an array of beauty products from renowned brands like Hair by Sam McKnight, Estée Lauder, and Clinique. The collection includes numerous full-sized products, exclusive to the bag, worth over £230, making it an affordable and convenient choice for summer beauty lovers.

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