M&S's £46 hooded puffer jacket is the cosy but cool winter style you'll wear on repeat
The secret to staying snug yet stylish
As the temperatures drop, we're looking to cool but cosy outerwear that we can throw on over simple off-duty outfits between now and next spring.are our top choices for party season, but when it comes to a reliable, everyday coat option for errands and coffee runs, nothing beats the versatile puffer jacket.is one of the standout buys on the high street this month.
It comes in three colours – black, red and dark khaki – and priced at under £50, it isn't likely to stick around for long as we head into winter. Designed with the retailer's Thermowarmth technology that helps to retain heat, this is a practical jacket that delivers on warmthstyle. It will keep you snug, as well as covered in a downpour thanks to the hood, but without the bulk of a long winter coat. It's a win, win.Also readMeasles case confirmed in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, health officials say
This padded style will also go with everything. Team it with a chunky knit, jeans and boots for a winter walk or wear it over a rollneck and tailored trousers on the office commute. It's the kind of staple you'll live in when a warm outer layer is required over the months ahead.
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