M&S' magical 'two-in-one' cardigan is back for winter in a new colour

The knit of the moment...

was one of our top picks when the retailer launched its autumn/winter collection back in September. The light grey knit, adorned with faux fur around the neckline, has since become one of our favourite pieces for striking that high-low balance, and we've just spotted that it's now available in a brand new colour for winter...

The cardigan now comes in a midnight navy shade with a contrasting chocolate brown faux fur collar, making it more suited to winter's darker colour palette. Similarly to the grey style, it's the perfect cosy knit for elevating an everyday jeans and boots look during the months ahead, with minimal effort required. As well as being polished, this is also a versatile buy.

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The cardie would work just as well with a pleated midi skirt and knee-high boots or a pair of tailored trousers and pointed heels when dressing for smarter occasions over the festive period. It's worth noting that the faux fur collar is removable, so you get two styles in one with this clever piece. Simply detach the collar for a fuss-free crew neck cardigan that will go with everything in your existing wardrobe.

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Priced at £38, it's likely to sell fast as chic but cosy knitwear becomes top of the shopping agenda at this time of year, so shop this luxe-looking style while you still can. Cat Deeley's gorgeous M&S 'charcoal' lace dress is perfect for party seasonHolly Willoughby's polished 'knot button' cardie nails winter's big trendGillian Anderson's M&S 'cocoa polka dot' dress is winter's most polished style