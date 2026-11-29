It's in this season's defining colour

, one of this season's standout trends. Marking a shift away from slinky slips, it's a little more structured and polished, but still softer and cooler than the classic office pencil skirt.

Now, with party season just around the corner , Marks & Spencer has given the cool-girl silhouette an update for the festive season. The Sequin Midaxi Column Skirt takes that sleek column shape and covers it in sequins. Its rich burgundy shade, one of the defining colours of the season, offers a fresh alternative to black or silver sequin skirts, while the midaxi length keeps it feeling polished and grown-up.

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It's high waisted for a flattering silhouette, fully lined and has added stretch so it sits comfortably without the need for zips or a tight waistband. When it comes to styling, a sequin skirt does most of the hard work for you. Simply pair it with a fine-knit roll neck and kitten heels for a Christmas party, or tuck in an oversized cream knit for dinner with friends.