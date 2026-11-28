Marks & Spencer stocks over 30 English wines including Domaine Evremond and Nyetimber. This article reviews the top sparkling and still options available this season.

Marks & Spencer is significantly expanding its inventory of homegrown bottles, offering consumers a selection that surpasses previous seasonal offerings. The retailer currently stocks more than 30 English wines, featuring a diverse range of both sparkling and still varieties. This growth marks a distinct leap forward for the industry, providing shoppers with unprecedented access to domestic viticulture.

English Wine Selection at M&S Increases

The British wine sector is experiencing rapid growth as domestic producers increase their output and quality simultaneously. Marks & Spencer capitalizes on this trend by curating an extensive collection that highlights the best of local vineyards. Shoppers can now explore a wide array of flavors that challenge the traditional dominance of imported French and Italian wines.

Also read Oliver Glasner demands Nottingham Forest players learn English

This strategic expansion reflects a broader shift in consumer preferences toward locally sourced premium goods. The availability of such a vast number of English labels in a major supermarket chain validates the hard work of domestic winemakers. It also ensures that British wine is accessible to a mainstream audience that may have previously found it difficult to locate.

Premium Sparkling Wines Defined by Quality

The quality of English sparkling wine is now considered comparable to the finest productions from Champagne, justifying the higher price points. Marks & Spencer acknowledges that English fizz can be expensive, yet the superior taste profile rewards the investment. Consumers are encouraged to view these bottles as special treats rather than everyday casual drinks.

Domaine Evremond Classic Cuvée Edition II stands out as a premier example of this high-caliber production. Priced at £55, this non-vintage blend boasts an alcohol content of 12%. The estate is located in Kent and benefits from the prestige and expertise of Taittinger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This second edition from Domaine Evremond delivers a luxurious mouthfeel and significant intensity. Critics note that it possesses a wow factor that distinguishes it from cheaper alternatives. The wine combines traditional winemaking techniques with modern precision to achieve a complex flavor profile.

Key Recommendations for Festive Pairings

Balfour Blanc de Blancs Brut offers a more accessible entry point into premium English wine at £26. With 12% alcohol, this non-vintage option is celebrated for its distinct aromatic notes. Tasters detect flavors of ginger biscuit, candied lemon, and a characteristic slatey edge.

These specific flavor notes make Balfour an ideal companion for festive seafood dishes. The acidity and citrus elements cut through rich sauces and complement delicate fish textures. It serves as a classy choice for those seeking elegance without the highest price tag.

Artelium English Sparkling Wine 2019 provides another exceptional option at £40. Crafted by esteemed winemaker Dermot Sugrue, this vintage from Sussex showcases regional terroir. The 12% alcohol content supports a balance of baked apple and brioche notes.

Floral freshness balances the richer baked fruit characteristics in this expressive sparkler. It appeals to drinkers who appreciate complexity and nuance in their wine. Sugrue's reputation ensures a high standard of winemanship in every bottle.

Nyetimber Cuvée Chérie Demi-Sec caters to those with a preference for sweeter styles. Priced at £43, this non-vintage wine features honeyed citrus flavors. The 12% alcohol level is complemented by energizing acidity that prevents the sweetness from becoming cloying.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A recent tasting confirmed the appeal of this sweeter fizz from the renowned Nyetimber estate. It is specifically recommended as a pairing for desserts. The acidity cleanses the palate while the sweetness harmonizes with sugary treats.

Market Impact and Consumer Benefits

The increased presence of English wines in major retail outlets like Marks & Spencer benefits the entire supply chain. Domestic vineyards gain visibility and sales volume, which supports further investment in land and technology. This visibility helps solidify English wine as a staple of the national food and drink landscape.

Consumers benefit from competitive pricing and improved availability as the market matures. The ability to try a wide range of styles, from bone-dry to demi-sec, allows shoppers to discover their personal preferences. This variety encourages experimentation and broader appreciation for British viticulture.

The focus on specific estates like Domaine Evremond and Nyetimber highlights the prestige associated with these brands. Their association with international giants or award-winning winemakers adds credibility. Shoppers can trust that the selection represents the pinnacle of English wine production.

This seasonal expansion also coincides with increased demand for premium gifts and festive entertainment. Wines priced between £26 and £55 offer options for various budgets. The range ensures that there is a suitable bottle for every occasion, from casual gatherings to formal dinners.

The success of these domestic brands demonstrates the global competitiveness of English wine. As quality continues to rise, the distinction between English and foreign sparkling wines becomes less significant to consumers. This shift drives more people to choose homegrown options for their celebrations.

Marks & Spencer's commitment to stocking over 30 varieties signals a long-term strategy. It reflects confidence in the growing reputation of British wine. This move helps normalize English wine as a default choice rather than a niche specialty.