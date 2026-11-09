M&S Bra Fitter Racial Discrimination Case Dismissed by Dundee Tribunal

A Scottish Employment Tribunal dismissed a racial discrimination lawsuit against Marks & Spencer, ruling that workplace conflict between bra fitters Elif Archbold and Lesley Payne stemmed from interpersonal issues, not racism.

Scotland has concluded a high-stakes employment dispute involving retail giant Marks & Spencer after a tribunal dismissed a racial discrimination lawsuit filed by senior staff member Elif Archbold. The Dundee Employment Tribunal ruled against the 56-year-old former customer assistant, determining that the hostility she experienced was rooted in a dysfunctional professional relationship rather than prejudice. This decision clears the high street retailer of liability for discriminatory practices in the handling of workplace conflicts at its Stirling branch.

Tribunal Rejects Racial Discrimination Claims

The central finding of the tribunal was that the treatment meted out to Mrs Archbold by her colleague Lesley Payne did not constitute racial discrimination as claimed. The presiding judge explicitly stated that the strife was not racially motivated but instead stemmed from a deep-seated interpersonal conflict within the store. This conflict was characterized by mutual distrust, misunderstandings, and a history of abrasive professional interactions between the two specialist retail colleagues.

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Mrs Archbold had argued that the behavior of Ms Payne felt like racial bullying because she was the only non-British person on the shop floor. However, the tribunal found no evidence linking Ms Payne's actions to Mrs Archbold's Turkish heritage. Instead, the judge concluded that the environment was simply toxic due to long-standing personality clashes and poor communication skills between the two women.

History of Conflict in Stirling Lingerie Department

The records presented to the court detailed a deteriorating working environment in the lingerie department of the Stirling store. Both women served as specialist retail colleagues tasked with fitting customers for bras, providing comfort, support, and style advice. Mrs Archbold had joined the retailer in 2008, while Ms Payne held the distinction of being the branch's longest-serving bra fitter with twenty years of experience.

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Tribunal hearings revealed that the lingerie department was described as not being an easy place to work, with tensions getting progressively worse over time. Prior to a six-month period of complete silence between the two women leading up to the tribunal, Ms Payne was cited as being quite abrupt, rude, dismissive, and generally unpleasant in her tone of voice. She frequently criticized Mrs Archbold's work and discussed these criticisms with other colleagues.

Further complicating the dynamic, Ms Payne appeared to take issue with Mrs Archbold's flexible working arrangement. Mrs Archbold worked term-time only until her daughter reached the age of eighteen, receiving eight weeks off during school summer holidays and one week each in February and October. Ms Payne allegedly questioned the validity of these hours, suggesting that Mrs Archbold should not expect hours to suit her family and lifestyle.

Escalating Disputes and Management Interventions

The conflict escalated into open confrontation in November 2023, when a relatively heated verbal dispute occurred over work schedules. Ms Payne mistakenly believed Mrs Archbold had requested more hours and became angry upon learning she was rostered to start at 6am. Ms Payne reportedly told her that if she wanted to work such early hours, she should work in the food department instead.

Mrs Archbold requested mediation to resolve the issues, but the process failed to bring any peace. During mediation, Ms Payne reiterated her stance that Mrs Archbold had no right to start work at 6am and that Marks & Spencer could not provide hours to suit her lifestyle. In March 2024, another dispute arose regarding break timings, leading a colleague to report Mrs Archbold for erupting at Ms Payne in front of a customer.

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Following the March 2024 incident, management sent Mrs Archbold to the footwear department while Ms Payne remained in lingerie. Mrs Archbold described this transfer as humiliating and felt she was being punished, believing management accepted Ms Payne's word over hers. This perception of bias further fueled her belief that she was being targeted.

Final Incident and Tribunal Conclusion

The final trigger for the legal action occurred in March 2025 when Mrs Archbold assisted a customer with specific needs in the lingerie department. It emerged that the customer had booked the appointment with Ms Payne, who was familiar with her background. Ms Payne accused Mrs Archbold of stealing the customer appointment, prompting a formal written complaint from Mrs Archbold alleging years of oppressive behavior.

An investigation was launched by a manager from another store, but in June 2025, the investigator decided to take no further action. The investigator recommended that both women complete inclusion and diversity training and work in different departments moving forward. With this internal resolution deemed sufficient, the Dundee Employment Tribunal dismissed the case, affirming that the workplace issues were interpersonal rather than discriminatory.