M&S' £35 'pink candy stripe' PJs from the Christmas advert look so luxe and comfy

You'll want to live in these all December...

Marks & Spencer's Christmas advert is here and for the first time in nine years, it brings together the retailer's fashion, home, beauty and food collections in one star-studded campaign.as an undercover Santa and Lucy Punch as Mrs Claus, the ad has already proven to be a big hit since its launch last Friday .

Viewers can expect to see plenty of gift and style inspiration for the festive season, but there's one item that has really stolen the show – the chic pink and red candy striped pyjama set.as she reads a book in bed. They have already become a popular buy, with most sizes selling fast following the ad's launch. Priced at £35, they aren't expected to stick around for long as Christmas shopping gets underway.

Advertisement

Made with a pure cotton sateen for a soft finish, these pyjamas give a subtle nod to the festive season without losing that luxe appeal. They're ideal for those who are keen to spend Christmas morning in their PJs, but these would also make a greatM&S' magical 'two-in-one' cardigan is back for winter in a new colourThe 8 most polished high street buys for party season, from 'cocktail flats' to the 'metallic knit'Zara's new cocoa 'comfort culotte' jeans are winter's most relaxed denim stapleM&S's £46 hooded puffer jacket is the cosy but cool winter style you'll wear on repeat