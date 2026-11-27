M.P. Woodward releases The Coldest War, the 28th Jack Ryan novel. Explore the plot involving Arctic nuclear icebreakers and positive reviews for this new thriller.

M.P. Woodward has released The Coldest War, the twenty-eighth entry in the Jack Ryan novel series, on November 24, 2026. This latest addition to the franchise continues the legacy established by Tom Clancy, who created the iconic protagonist. The book is available for purchase immediately following its release date.

M.P. Woodward Author Background Credentials

M.P. Woodward brings extensive experience to this narrative as a former US naval intelligence officer and a tech and media executive. His professional background provides the authentic detail that readers expect from high-stakes military thrillers. He previously wrote two novels featuring Jack Ryan Jr., the son of the main protagonist. However, The Coldest War marks his first novel in the main Jack Ryan series. Woodward also worked on The Handler, a series inspired by his time in naval intelligence.

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The Coldest War Arctic Plot Premise

The Coldest War continues Jack Ryan's thrilling adventures in a tense geopolitical landscape. President Jack Ryan faces a new threat from Russia amid a bitter Cold War. The United States has installed listening devices all over the world's oceans to monitor Russian movements. Russia plans to create a new ocean by melting ice above the Arctic Circle using nuclear weapons and icebreakers. This would allow their military ships safe passage without American spying capabilities.

The Russian plan risks devastating effects on the political landscape and catastrophic environmental repercussions. President Jack Ryan must stop the plan without appearing to declare war. The stakes are high as the novel weaves several plots into a twisty story. Fans can expect plenty of action and a solid adventure thriller experience. The book is a hefty read at 544 pages for those ready to dive in.

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Fan Favorites Return Supporting Cast

Several fan-favorites return in this novel to support the narrative. Mary Pat Foley, John Clark, Arnold van Damm, and Domingo Chavez, also known as Ding, all appear. Ryan's daughter, Katie Ryan, continues to grow as a character in this installment. Her development is a significant point of appreciation for long-time readers. The supporting cast is fleshed out and carries the story well.

The audiobook version is narrated by Scott Brick and runs for 16 hours and 35 minutes. This format is available for those who prefer listening to their books. The story requires no prior knowledge of the previous 27 books. New readers can enjoy this as a standalone novel or an entry point to the series.

Positive Reviews Goodreads Ratings

Reviews for The Coldest War are very positive so far. The novel currently holds an impressive 4.75 rating on Goodreads. Early reviews praise M.P. Woodward for capturing the essence of a Tom Clancy novel. Readers note the expert weaving of multiple plot lines into the narrative. The high stakes are maintained throughout the entire 544-page volume.

Tom Clancy's legacy continues with this release from the Ryanverse. The series has seen contributions from Mark Greaney, Marc Cameron, and Andrews and Wilson since Tom Clancy passed away in 2013. M.P. Woodward's take on the series offers a win for fans of military and political thrillers. The novel promises to deliver the same level of excitement found in The Hunt for Red October.

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The release of The Coldest War adds another layer to the rich history of Jack Ryan. M.P. Woodward demonstrates his ability to handle the complex geopolitical scenarios that define the series. The combination of his naval intelligence background and narrative skill ensures authenticity. Readers can anticipate a gripping tale of espionage and international conflict.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan has been a staple in literature since 1984. The protagonist's journey from a history professor to President of the United States is well documented. This new installment challenges Ryan to navigate the dangers of a melting Arctic. The potential for global conflict is palpable in every chapter. The Coldest War stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of the character.