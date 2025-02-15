M.O.N.T Embarks on a Rock-Fueled Journey with New EP 'Somewhere Out There'

K-pop group M.O.N.T, known for their appearances on survival shows, has taken a bold leap into the rock genre with their new EP, 'Somewhere Out There.' This marks a significant evolution in their musical style, showcasing their instrumental skills and a new sonic direction. The group, composed of Narachan, Bitsaeon, and Roda, emphasizes their commitment to both their evolving rock sound and their roots in dance performance. With the title track 'OMW,' M.O.N.T aims to inspire listeners and offer a message of escapism and shared experience. The three members express their gratitude to their fans for their unwavering support, highlighting the special bond they share. As M.O.N.T embarks on a European tour, they are poised to captivate new audiences and solidify their place as a dynamic and evolving force in the K-pop landscape.

Debuting in 2019 under FM Entertainment, Narachan, Bitsaeon, and Roda of K-pop group M.O.N.T have been on a journey of musical exploration. Fans across the world have gotten to know the members over the years through TV survival programs like Mix Nine, Peak Time, and Build Up. Now they’ve released their latest EP for their sixth anniversary since their debut titled, 'Somewhere Out There.' M.O.N.

T - '어딘가로 (OMW)' OFFICIAL MV Recently the members changed their musical style from the typical K-pop sound to the rock genre, putting their instrument playing abilities to work. 'We started the band concept last year with our fourth mini album, and this time it's an even more upgraded version of the band system we have, and we hope to bring a new side of M.O.N.T to everyone,' says Narachan. But with that new side they are showing, they aren’t forgetting what they started out with. 'In the future, we will be continuing the band performances, but we will also not give up dance and express our songs through many different types of performances,' he adds. The group has their own composer in member Roda. 'As the composer of this group, I think that a lot of musical inspiration comes from sudden thoughts, like just walking outside can also give me some ideas,' he explains. The title track of the album 'OMW' was composed by Roda with the help of labelmate Jay Chang, who has a rock influence in his solo music as well. '‘OMW’ is a song where it sort of gives a message to the fans that, if you are feeling down or if you're having a hard time, we can just let it all go and we can run away together,' says Narachan. M.O.N.T (몬트) - OMW (어딘가로) @인기가요 inkigayo 20250105 The group’s new style didn’t come easy to perfect, however, as they didn’t train as an instrument-playing band. 'We were used to practicing together before, but now we had to practice with instruments, so that was something we had to keep working on,' says Bitsaeon. The group gives credit to their fans for being the reason they are able to create new music and explore new styles, adding that they give each other energy, making the relationship between artist and fan more special. Their latest album, 'Somewhere Out There' features four tracks, each of which hold special meaning to the members as they continue the rock genre. They credit bands like Oasis, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Green Day as their inspiration for this musical journey, and have big plans for the future. As a pitch to new people on why they should listen to their latest album, Bitsaeon says, 'You know how in everyday life you feel many different feelings throughout the day? I think this album can bring out feelings too, whether it is comfort or excitement, it can bring out a lot.' Excitement is something the group has with the outlook of their future, including big goals like attending MAMA for the first time, a music award show attended by some of the biggest names in K-pop. In a closing message to the fans who have supported them throughout the years, the members say, 'Thanks to all the fans for letting us do music for the last six years, and in the future we will give better music and the best performance we can do. We hope to meet all the fans across the world at a much closer distance, and we hope to perform really well on stage for all the fans around the world.' M.O.N.T is starting to fulfill the message already as they begin their European tour next month across six cities, including Paris and Warsaw





