M. Night Shyamalan’s Most Surprising Movie Arrives Today on Netflix

A surprising M. Night Shyamalan comedy movie has officially been added to Netflix's expanding film library.

As of today, Sony Pictures’ 1999 coming-of-age comedy film Stuart Little is officially available to stream on Netflix. Shyamalan wrote the screenplay with Greg Booker, based on E.B.

White’s 1945 novel of the same name. This was a surprising move for the Oscar-nominated director, especially when the film was very different from the films he’s known for. In a previous interview, he admitted thatThe movie was directed by Rob Minkoff. It featured the voices of Michael J. Fox as Stuart Little, Nathan Lane as Snowbell, Chazz Palminteri as Smokey, Steve Zahn as Monty, David Alan Grier as Red, Jennifer Tilly as Camille Stout, and more.

Meanwhile, the live-action cast also included Geena Davis as Eleanor Little, Hugh Laurie as Frederick Little, and Jonathan Lipnicki as George Little.

“When the Littles go to an orphanage to adopt a new family member, a charming young mouse named Stuart is chosen. While George is initially unwelcoming to his new brother, the family cat, Snowbell, is even less enthusiastic about having a mouse as his ‘master’ and plots to get rid of him,” reads the official synopsis.

“Against these difficulties, Stuart resolves to face them with as much pluck, love, and courage as he can muster. In doing so, he shows his beloved new family that great things can truly come in small packages. ”Maggie Dela Paz has been writing about the movie and TV industry for more than seven years now. Besides being a fan of coming-of-age films and shows, she also enjoys watching K-Dramas and listening to her favorite K-Pop groups.

Her current TV obsessions right now are FX’s The Bear and the popular anime My Hero Academia. Sony Pictures‘ popular comedy movie starring Sofia Vergara and Katy Perry has found a new streaming home on Netflix. As…An untitled movie from the creators of Stranger Things has locked its release date. Paramount has confirmed the update for…Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s new synopsis teases its powerful villain.

The first teaser trailer had offered a glimpse at several…Dead by Daylight is finally getting Terrifier’s Art the Clown in the game. During a celebration of the game’s 10th…James Gunn declared a brutal new action movie a major achievement as it struggles to find an audience. The filmmaker’s…One of Focus Features’ award-winning drama movies from 2014 has finally been added to Netflix‘s library.

Starting today, Charlie Cox…Netflix expands its movie library with the addition of Jordan Peele‘s acclaimed sci-fi horror movie from 2022. During its theatrical…M. Night Shyamalan fans should forget Split, Unbreakable, and Glass because his next movie could be his most compelling yet. …One of Universal Pictures’ highest-grossing animated movies, starring Academy Award nominee Steve Carell, has finally found a new streaming home…





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Love Island USA’ is coming to movie theaters for one night onlyHere’s where to watch the June 22 episode on the big screen across Southern California.

Read more »

Five Must‑Watch Netflix Series June 15‑19 2026A curated guide to the five most compelling Netflix releases this week, including the finale of Outlast: The Jungle, season three of America's Sweethearts, the surprise hit The Polygamist, and the new thrillers Oasis and I Will Find You.

Read more »

Sofia Vergara & Katy Perry’s $563 Million Fantasy Movie Comes to Netflix TodayNetflix subscribers can now finally watch Sofia Vergara and Katy Perry's hit fantasy movie from Sony Pictures.

Read more »

Marvel & Person of Interest Stars’ Acclaimed Biopic Is Headed To Netflix Very SoonMarvel star Don Cheadle and Taraji P. Henson's acclaimed 2007 biopic is all set to arrive on Netflix very soon. Here are all the details.

Read more »