M Night Shyamalan's new thriller trailer reveals Jake Gyllenhaal and Phoebe Dynevor in a supernatural story about a spirit trapped in a bathroom, with Ashley Walters also starring.

M. Night Shyamalan has unveiled the first official trailer for his upcoming supernatural thriller, introducing a tense narrative centered on architectural life and spectral encounters. The story follows architect Tate Gordon, portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal, who rents a secluded coastal property only to discover an unexpected presence within its walls.

Upon entering the home, Tate encounters Wren, played by Phoebe Dynevor, who initially appears confused by his claim of tenancy. She insists she lives there, establishing an immediate sense of disorientation that defines their initial interaction and sets the tone for the eerie mystery unfolding.

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The Spirit In The Bathroom

Tate becomes increasingly drawn to Wren despite her unsettling behavior, noting that she seems particularly distressed during her nighttime visits which always occur in the bathroom. His attempts to engage with her after dark take a frightening turn when she suddenly screams, prompting him to describe her as terrifying to his friend.

His friend Oscar, played by Ashley Walters, reveals the shocking truth that Wren is a spirit trapped within the house. Oscar explains that the bathroom is the anchor holding her to the property and advises Tate that he must help her find peace to allow her spirit to move on.

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Urgent Pleas For Freedom

The trailer culminates in a desperate struggle as Wren's situation grows more urgent, with a voice questioning why the characters cannot be together. Tate shouts that he is trying to help as Wren cries that she cannot leave and simply needs to touch him once, highlighting the tragic nature of her entrapment.

M. Night Shyamalan directs the film from his own screenplay, based on a story he developed with Sparks. The production features Shyamalan producing alongside Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock, and Theresa Park, with Sparks serving as an executive producer on the project.

Shyamalan Production Details

The director is continuing his streak of delivering unique genre entries with this project, which explores themes of connection and release. The film promises to maintain the suspenseful atmosphere characteristic of Shyamalan's work while introducing new characters to a chilling scenario.

Viewers can anticipate the full feature release in theaters next year, with the trailer offering a glimpse into the emotional and supernatural stakes. The collaboration between Gyllenhaal and Dynevor marks a significant entry in the genre landscape for this production cycle.