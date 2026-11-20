M. Night Shyamalan announces a special screening of 'Remain' in Mexico City for November 23, 2026, requiring attendees to be local residents to enter the contest.

M. Night Shyamalan confirmed that fans can secure tickets to a special screening of his film Remain in Mexico City on November 23, 2026, provided they meet strict location requirements. The director shared the announcement via his social media accounts on November 18, 2026, following an intense wave of suggestions from a global audience.

Director Selects Mexico City Venue

M. Night Shyamalan explained that he reviewed thousands of comments from fans who requested various cities for the event, but Mexico City stood out as the primary choice. The filmmaker stated that the overwhelming response made it clear that this specific region had the strongest demand for a local screening of the movie.

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Warner Bros. Pictures Mexico joined the promotion by urging fans to comment quickly on their official post. The studio asked participants to explain their reasons for wanting to see the film before anyone else, adding a competitive layer to the fan engagement strategy.

Entry Rules Require Local Residency

M. Night Shyamalan established one non-negotiable condition for participation in the event, which is that fans must currently live in or be located in Mexico City. He explicitly stated that the studio cannot fly people in, making the opportunity exclusive to local residents.

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Eligible participants were instructed to post on social media, tag the director, and tag @WBPictures_Mx to enter the drawing. Shyamalan also required fans to use the hashtag #NuncaOlvidesQueTeQuiero in their posts to validate their entry for the screening.

Event Generates High Social Engagement

The announcement generated significant engagement within the entertainment community, with the director's post receiving over 94,000 views on X within hours of the update. This high level of interaction demonstrates the strong connection between the filmmaker and his international fanbase.

M. Night Shyamalan expressed his excitement about bringing the film directly to fans in the region through this exclusive event. The screening aims to welcome as many local fans as possible into the theater for a unique preview experience.

Film Context and Future Releases

Remain is an upcoming thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal, who faces a frightening mystery in the narrative. Shyamalan recently admitted that he almost gave up on the project before completing it, sharing a brutally honest update about the challenges he faced during production.

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This special screening serves as part of the broader marketing campaign for the film, which is scheduled for release in theaters next year. The event highlights Shyamalan's commitment to interacting directly with his audience through unique and engaging promotional activities.