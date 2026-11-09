M. John Harrison Wins Booker Prize for The End of Everything

M. John Harrison, aged 81, wins the Booker Prize for his post-apocalyptic sci-fi novel The End of Everything, becoming the oldest laureate in the award's history with a £50,000 prize.

M. John Harrison has claimed the 2026 Booker Prize for his novel The End of Everything, marking a significant moment in contemporary literature as a post-apocalyptic science fiction epic takes top honors. At 81 years old, Harrison became the oldest author ever to receive this prestigious award, surpassing previous age records held by notable winners in the competition's history. The announcement confirms the triumph of a work deeply rooted in speculative fiction and current global anxieties, distinguishing it from traditional literary formats.

M. John Harrison Wins Booker Prize

The 2026 Booker Prize was awarded to M. John Harrison for The End of Everything, a novel that explores the aftermath of global catastrophe through the lens of a solitary artifact collector. The committee selected Harrison's work from a competitive field of 163 novels published in 2026, narrowing the selection down to a 13-book longlist and finally a six-book shortlist. Harrison receives a £50,000 cash prize upon acceptance of the award, which was formally presented in London on November 9. This victory adds his name to a distinguished lineage of winners that includes Salman Rushdie, Michael Ondaatje, and George Saunders.

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Post-Apocalyptic Themes And Plot Details

The narrative of The End of Everything follows a man who scavenges for artifacts along the decimated banks of the English Channel. During his collections, he encounters a mysterious creature that poses an existential threat to the world he has come to know. The Booker Prize committee described the novel as shimmering and oblique, noting that it holds the reader to the surface of something very grave and deep. Harrison stated that current affairs provided the themes and satire for the story, asking what happens when expectations become an ongoing disaster yet life must continue.

Judging Process And Committee Composition

A committee of writers, publishers, and academics selected the winner, including novelist Patricia Lockwood and Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker. The judges reviewed a vast array of submissions, beginning with 163 novels published in 2026. They first announced a longlist of 13 titles in July, which included works by Djamel White, Luke Kennard, Marlon James, Makenna Goodman, and Douglas Stewart. The shortlist was revealed in September, featuring The End of Everything alongside Black Bag, The Disappearers, John of John, May We Feed the King, and The Things We Never Say.

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Harrison Literary Career And Accomplishments

M. John Harrison has been publishing science fiction and speculative fiction since 1971, making The End of Everything his 13th novel. His previous notable works include the fantasy novel Signs of Life from 1996 and the sci-fi novel Light from 2002. Beyond this specific award, Harrison has received the Boardman Tasker Prize, the Arthur C. Clarke Award, and the Goldsmiths Prize. He is also a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature and previously served as a judge on the Booker Prize Committee in 2022.

Booker Prize Foundation Announcements

The Booker Prize Foundation, formerly known as the Man Booker Prize organization, also awarded the Booker International Prize for novels in translation this year. The international honor went to Taiwan Travelogue by Yáng Shuāng-zǐ. Additionally, the Foundation announced that beginning next year, it will award a new Booker Prize for Children's Fiction. This expansion reflects the organization's ongoing efforts to recognize diverse voices and genres within the literary landscape.