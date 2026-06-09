M.A.S.K. #1 Launches the Energon Universe's Next Phase with Transforming Vehicles and Global Threats

M.A.S.K. #1 launches the next phase of the Energon Universe with Matt Trakker recruiting specialists to deploy transforming vehicle technology against Miles Mayhem and V.E.N.O.M. in a secret arms race for deadly weapons. Written by Dan Watters and drawn by Pye Parr, the series debuts June 10th from Image Comics with a blind-bag variant cover program.

The Energon Universe continues its expansion with the launch of M.A.S. K. #1, a new series debuting Wednesday, June 10th from Image Comics . This comic marks the next phase of the shared universe that has already introduced Transformers and G.I.

Joe, now adding the transforming vehicle team M.A.S. K. to the roster. The series is written by Dan Watters with art by Pye Parr, known for their work on other Energon Universe titles. The story centers on Matt Trakker, a brilliant strategist who recruits a network of specialists to combat global threats using bleeding-edge technology that transforms their vehicles and themselves into ultimate weapons.

They face the villainous Miles Mayhem and his organization V.E. N.O. M., who are on a secret arms race to acquire deadly weapons from around the world, endangering all of humanity. The stakes are high as M.A.S.

K. must stop them while grappling with Trakker's own hidden secrets that could jeopardize the entire mission. This series promises to be a pivotal entry in the Energon Universe, introducing new characters and high-octane action that fans of the franchise have come to expect





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M.A.S.K. Energon Universe Image Comics Dan Watters Transforming Vehicles

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