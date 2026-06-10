Mýa Returns After Eight-Year Hiatus with New Album, Celebrates Career Milestones

R&B singer Mýa is back with her 10th studio album, a blend of contemporary and classic R&B influences, featuring collaborations with prominent artists. The album, a result of eight years of meticulous crafting, reflects Mýa's resilience and commitment to her artistry.

Mýa , the R&B singer, is making a comeback after an eight-year hiatus with her 10th studio album, set to be released independently through her Planet 9 label in association with Virgin Music Group.

The album, a successor to her 2018 project 'T.K. O. (The Knock Out)', is a labor of love for Mýa, who has been meticulously crafting it over the past eight years. The process has been challenging, with technological changes, legal negotiations, and perfectionism all playing a part. But Mýa is committed to the experience, having released around 16 singles during her hiatus.

The album is a blend of contemporary R&B with influences from the '70s and '80s, featuring collaborations with artists like Snoop Dogg, D-Nice, Joyner Lucas, and 21 Savage. The latest single, 'Just a Little Bit', featuring Too $hort, is a flirtatious anthem that pays homage to '80s West Coast funk. Mýa describes it as a 'very cheeky game of cat and mouse', inviting listeners to put in the work to get what they want.

Despite the challenges, Mýa remains resilient, describing her younger self as determined and her current self as adaptable to the ever-changing independent music landscape. She is set to perform at the Dell Music Center in Philadelphia on June 25 and the Vanport Jazz Festival in Portland, Ore. , on Aug. 7





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Mýa R&B New Album Eight-Year Hiatus Independent Music Resilience Career Milestones

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