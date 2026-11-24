Lynnwood officials prepare to issue speed camera tickets, prompting local residents Jake and Spike to pitch creative alternatives like speed spanks to the city.

Lynnwood Deputy Police Chief Chuck Steichen has confirmed that the city's automated speed camera enforcement program will officially begin issuing citations in February for school zones, with additional systems in the S-curves becoming operational by April. This timeline supersedes earlier assumptions about immediate or unstructured deployment, as the city moves from preparatory planning into a regulated enforcement phase. The announcement comes after the city council granted final approval for the project, signaling a decisive shift toward stricter traffic management in residential and high-risk areas.

Chief Steichen outlined a structured rollout that prioritizes public awareness over immediate penalties. He stated that once all signage and legal requirements are completed, the city will implement a mandatory thirty-day warning period before any citations are issued. This grace period is designed to allow drivers to adjust their habits without financial penalty, accompanied by a comprehensive public information campaign. The department plans to leverage website updates and social media outreach to ensure residents are fully informed about camera locations and operational schedules.

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The specific timeline breaks down into two distinct phases for different zones. The existing camera systems located in school zones are estimated to become operational some time in February. These locations are prioritized due to the high vulnerability of pedestrians and children in these areas. The new system deployed in the S-curves is expected to lag behind, likely not becoming operational until April, allowing the city to stagger the logistical burden and monitor the initial system's effectiveness.

While city officials focus on safety metrics, local radio personalities Jake Skorheim and Spike O'Neill from KIRO Newsradio have ignited a public debate with unconventional proposals to replace standard fines. The hosts suggested replacing monetary penalties with physical corrections or community service, arguing that current fines lack the nuance to truly alter driver behavior. Their commentary reflects a broader community sentiment that questions the efficacy of traditional punitive measures in residential zones.

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Jake Skorheim proposed a concept he termed the speed spank, suggesting that officers should stop speeding drivers and administer a light physical correction. He emphasized that this was intended as a memorable deterrent rather than a sexual or abusive act, stating that drivers would never forget such an experience. Skorheim maintained that this hands-on approach would force drivers to confront their actions immediately, contrasting sharply with the impersonal nature of receiving a citation in the mail weeks later.

Spike O'Neill offered an alternative that ties the penalty directly to the environment of the violation. He suggested that drivers speeding through school zones should be sentenced to one week of crossing guard duty. This proposal aims to create a visceral connection between the dangerous behavior and the safety of children. The hosts discussed the possibility of allowing drivers to choose between community service and paying the fine, though they ultimately leaned toward the immediate nature of their proposed alternatives.

The debate between strict enforcement and alternative penalties highlights a deep divide in how the community perceives road safety. Many residents support the camera initiative, citing the need for consistent compliance in areas where human officers cannot always guarantee speed monitoring. They argue that automated systems provide an objective and reliable measure of speed that deters reckless driving more effectively than sporadic police presence.

Critics like Skorheim and O'Neill argue that the current approach is detached from the immediate reality of driving. They advocate for methods that create a more immediate understanding of the consequences of speeding, suggesting that financial penalties are too abstract to change deeply ingrained habits. Their proposals, while controversial, have gained traction among a segment of the community who feel that the severity of penalties does not correlate with the immediate danger posed by speeding vehicles.

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For local drivers, the upcoming enforcement period requires heightened awareness of speed limits and the specific locations of camera installations. The city expects a gradual adjustment in driving habits as the presence of cameras becomes more widely known and acknowledged by the public. There are no immediate changes to the legal definition of speeding, but the application of penalties will now be automated and consistent.

Residents are advised to monitor official city channels for further updates regarding citation appeals and community feedback sessions. The city emphasizes that the primary goal is not revenue generation but the reduction of vehicle speeds to protect pedestrians and other motorists. As the February and April deadlines approach, the focus remains on ensuring that all technical and legal requirements are met before the first ticket is generated, marking a significant step in Lynnwood's traffic safety strategy.