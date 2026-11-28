Lynnwood police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected in a violent home invasion that left an 82-year-old woman with stab wounds.

Lynnwood police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing an 82-year-old woman during a home invasion on Nov. 24. The woman suffered multiple injuries and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect.police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of stabbing an 82-year-old woman during a violent home invasion. The attack happened on the evening of Nov. 24 inside a home near the intersection of 48th Avenue West and 188th Street Southwest. Police said an 82-year-old woman was violently assaulted and suffered multiple injuries, including stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

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Lynnwood police released surveillance video of the suspect, who they described as a white or Hispanic man believed to be between 50 and 60 years old. Detectives are asking residents and businesses near the 18700 block of 48th Avenue West to review their surveillance and doorbell camera recordings between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Nov. 24. Anyone with information or video footage from the specified timeframe is asked to upload it to the Lynnwood Police Evidence Portal, or email crimetips@lynnwoodwa.gov.