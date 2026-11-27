Lynnwood Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly violently assaulted an 82-year-old woman during a home invasion on November 24. Review camera footage for clues.

The Lynnwood Police Department has released a photograph of the suspect and a specific physical description in its urgent search for the individual responsible for stabbing an 82-year-old woman during a violent home invasion.

Detectives updated the profile of the suspect to a white or Hispanic man between 50 and 60 years old. This new information was provided alongside the photo to help the public identify the person who assaulted the senior resident in her home on Tuesday, November 24.

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The attack occurred in the 18700 block of 48th Avenue W. The victim suffered multiple injuries from the stabbing and required medical attention. The department is treating this case as a serious felony due to the violence directed at a vulnerable elderly resident.

Investigators are asking residents and local business owners to review any video surveillance or doorbell camera footage recorded between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. on November 24. This timeframe covers the period leading up to and immediately following the assault.

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Detectives emphasized that even footage appearing unrelated or insignificant could hold critical clues. The department stated that such visual data may provide valuable information to help identify the suspect.

Even footage that may appear insignificant could provide valuable information to investigators, the department stated in a recent update. We are asking our community to take a moment to watch this video and share it with others.

Someone may recognize this individual if they view the shared recordings. The department is urging the community to watch these recordings carefully and share them with neighbors or local authorities.

The case has drawn attention to home safety concerns in the area. LPD is actively encouraging residents to remain vigilant as the investigation continues.

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The department is working to determine if the suspect was known to the victim or if the crime was random. No arrests have been made as of the latest update.

Residents are urged to contact the Lynnwood Police Department if they have any information. Tips can be submitted anonymously to aid the investigation.

The department continues to appeal for community cooperation in solving this violent crime. Any information from the public is considered a vital step in bringing the perpetrator to justice.